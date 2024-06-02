Watch Sexyy Red, Jill Scott, The-Dream and More Perform at 2024 Roots Picnic Day 1

Sexyy Red, Jill Scott, The-Dream, and more set the bar high on the first day of the 2024 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Check out some of the performances below.

The annual festival opened its doors on a hot and sunny Saturday to droves of people who filled the grounds of Fairmount Park in the City of Brotherly Love. Several brand activations had treats for guests, including French liqueur brand Grand Marnier, which had a footprint where festival-goers could relax and sip on various mixed cocktails.

Earlier acts such as Kenya Vaun, BLK ODYSSY, Chioke, and more graced the festival stages before being treated to an afternoon of electrifying performances. Acclaimed DJ J.PERIOD brought his beloved THE LIVE MIXTAPE series to The Roots Picnic with Black Thought, Method Man, Redman, Common, Freeway, Ferg, and more.