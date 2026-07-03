Brawls

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Sign at the entrance to a Walmart in Venice, Florida.
Pop Culture

Woman Hit With Metal Chair During Walmart Brawl

The fight began as a verbal dispute in the Walmart’s Subway restaurant.

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) Freddie Freeman (5) and Mookie Betts (50) show off their World Series rings before the start of the game against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Pop Culture

Viral Video Shows Fans Throwing Punches at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

The clip shows two women and two men exchanging punches and pulling hair as the crowd looks on.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Chris Brown Concert Takes Violent Turn As Huge Brawl Erupts

The singer kept performing as it broke out.

Trey Alston273 days ago
A large cruise ship, "Carnival Radiance," sails near a mountainous coastline under a partly cloudy sky.
Pop Culture

Viral Cruise Ship Brawl Seemingly Began Over Chicken Tenders

That's a unique reason to fight.

Trey Alston329 days ago
A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
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(L) Nicki Minaj in a gold jacket and headscarf. (R) Dez Bryant in a black sports jersey and cap.
Sports

Dez Bryant Says He'll 'Stomp' Nicki Minaj's Husband After She Offers $10 Million to Bryant to Fight

Minaj stuck her neck in when Bryant responded to recent comments that Jerry Jones made about Bryant and Jay-Z.

tara mahadevan347 days ago
Chuck. E Cheese
Pop Culture

Brawl At Chuck E. Cheese Leaves 20 Injured, Kid Punched In Eye

Chuck E. Cheese isn't having a good July.

Trey Alston353 days ago
A person holds a deck of Pokémon cards, including a Squawkabilly card, over a colorful game mat.
Life

Pokémon Card Dispute Leads to Stabbing Outside Gamestop

A fight broke out after two men allegedly tried to cut the line at a Bay Area GameStop.

Alex Ocho374 days ago
A group of WNBA players from Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun during a game, engaged in a tense moment on the court.
Sports

Caitlin Clark Shoved to Floor in Heated Fever-Sun Clash Marked by Ejections

Despite all the beef, Indiana walked away with an 88–71 win.

Mark Elibert394 days ago
A basketball player in a green jersey with number 15, tattoos on his arms, and a focused expression.
Sports

Video Shows DeMarcus Cousins Being Restrained After Fans Throw Beer at Him in Puerto Rico

Fans threw drinks at DeMarcus Cousins following his ejection from the game.

Mark Elibert402 days ago
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Joseline Hernandez
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez’s Dancers Fight on Her Puerto Rican Day Parade Float

A video shows the two dancers duking it out as people attempt to break up the fight.

tara mahadevan403 days ago
Police officers detaining a man in a blue tank top. The scene is outdoors, with officers in uniform, one wearing a helmet.
Life

Viral Clip Shows Suspect Fighting Three North Dakota Cops Before Fleeing

The man was later arrested for drug possession.

tara mahadevan403 days ago
Basketball player in a Sacramento Kings jersey on the court, with visible tattoos and braided hair.
Sports

DeMar DeRozan Gets Into Altercation at a Sushi Restaurant

DeRozan was sitting at a table when a random person shoved a phone in his face.

Mark Elibert454 days ago
Adrien Broner
Sports

Adrien Broner Admits Involvement in Nightclub Brawl After Footage Surfaces

Broner claimed he was jumped with a friend.

Trey Alston458 days ago
A man with a gray beard and wearing a dark shirt looks to the side in a courtroom setting.
Music

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Found Guilty of 2 Charges in 2024 Jail Fight

Davis was filmed on security footage getting into a fight with another inmate.

Mark Elibert462 days ago
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A chaotic scene on a basketball court with players and staff involved in a scuffle. The crowd watches in the background.
Sports

Pistons-Timberwolves Brawl Leads to Seven Ejections After Spilling Into Front Row

Things flew off the rails after Naz Reid was fouled by Ron Holland II.

Mark Elibert474 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla's St. Louis Concert Reportedly Canceled Due to Fights in the Crowd

The rapper was reportedly shocked that brawls continued to occur during her show.

Trey Alston479 days ago
An empty school gymnasium with a basketball court. In the background are a scoreboard and the basketball hoop.
Sports

Video Shows Massive Brawl During High School Basketball Game, Multiple People Arrested

The Uniontown-Meadville playoff game was ruled a double forfeit after the altercation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago

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