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Emotions boiled over after Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and resulted in a wild brawl at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.Brad Callas
A representative for the New York City restaurant says no racial slurs were used by the hostess during the confrontation, which was caught on video.Brenton Blanchet
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off in a heavily hyped boxing match on Sunday night, but they weren’t the only two who were fighting at the Cleveland venue.Joe Price
The incident, which was caught on video, took place on a plane parked at a gate in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, local news reports.Brenton Blanchet