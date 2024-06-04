Former basketball player Nick Young recalled what it was like playing with The Game, who punched an off-duty cop during a game.

In his conversation with VladTV, Young was asked to compare Chris Brown and The Game's basketball skills, and he chose the singer as the better player. He explained that the rapper's style of play was aggressive to the point that it was nearly impossible to get one over on him.

"The Game play just like somebody in jail," Young said. "Like jail ball...he used to try and punk us too, 'cause we were younger and stuff, so when we played with him we couldn't call fouls. We wasn't getting any fouls, if he call a foul, he still get it. Any loose ball, any call he getting, he's trying to fight people."