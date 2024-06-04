Former basketball player Nick Young recalled what it was like playing with The Game, who punched an off-duty cop during a game.
In his conversation with VladTV, Young was asked to compare Chris Brown and The Game's basketball skills, and he chose the singer as the better player. He explained that the rapper's style of play was aggressive to the point that it was nearly impossible to get one over on him.
"The Game play just like somebody in jail," Young said. "Like jail ball...he used to try and punk us too, 'cause we were younger and stuff, so when we played with him we couldn't call fouls. We wasn't getting any fouls, if he call a foul, he still get it. Any loose ball, any call he getting, he's trying to fight people."
Young, 39, confirmed he saw The Game, 44, get into a scuffle with an off-duty cop during a game in 2015. The incident was caught on camera and showed the rapper punch the man in the face while he was holding the basketball. According to TMZ, The Game said he was playing a physical game with the guy when all of a sudden the latter said he was going to his car to "grab that thing."
After the incident, the man sued The Game for $100,000 and won a default judgment because the Compton native didn't show up to court. The Game eventually pleaded no contest and received three years of probation, 120 days of community service, and 26 anger management courses.