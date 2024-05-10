The Game Drops Rick Ross Diss Track "Freeway’s Revenge": 'This Is Where the Wings Stop'

The Game spends nearly five minutes going at Rick Ross on his new track "Freeway's Revenge," the title of which, of course, is a nod to the real-life Freeway Ricky.

Seconds into the track, Game proclaims "I can see the bitch in him" before telling Rozay, "You twelve lemon pepper wings from a heart attack" before suggesting an "Ozempic starter pack." Shortly after, he makes a reference to Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s recent back-and-forth, rapping "This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drac' sing songs."

Later, Game makes a urine-based claim against Rozay while also referencing his brief pre-fame stint as a correctional officer. Tucked into the same passage is a nod to Florida-based MMG artist Gunplay, like so:

It's that time of the month, get this pussy somethin' to bleed on

Your baby mama told me that you liked to get peed on

You a C.O., that's the last time you had keys on

And we know you treat Gunplay like he a peon

The end of the first verse sees Game circling back to Freeway Ricky, from whom Ross "stole" his name. On that front, Game also mentions the late Notorious B.I.G.

Under palm trees, we got them choppas that'll eat your flesh

The real Rick Ross know every bird gotta leave the nest

You stole your name, I pulled your file

You looked at B.I.G. and stole his style

A few moments along the way find Game playfully emulating Ross’ signature vocal flourishes. Lyrically speaking, he turns up the heat in the second verse. Ross, Game says, is flaunting a "hand-me-down mansion" lifestyle while concealing alleged health issues.

He gon' tell us he just bought another crib, he livin' well

But he won't tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell

He poppin' pills, they startin' to fuck with his brain

Seizures off the lean, Balenciaga shorts got the shit stains

He's not a mastermind, he Gotti, line after line

Lay back in the Maybach, makin' up shit just to pass the time

He think he Big Meech, free Larry Hoover

Miami a big beach, now watch how I maneuver

The final few lines of "Freeway’s Revenge" include a reference to Rozay’s oft-criticized "U.O.E.N.O." lyrics from 2013, namely "Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain't even know it," that pop up again every few years or so. Last December, for example, 50 Cent brought the lyrics back up amid coverage of the Diddy allegations and related lawsuits. Ross apologized for the lyrics in 2013, telling fans, "I don't condone rape" and later that year calling the line in question "one of my biggest mistakes and regrets."