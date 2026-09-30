Music

Lil Nas X Shares Emotional Voicemail From Late Mother, Teases New Song Dedicated to Her

The upcoming single and video celebrate his mother’s encouraging words.

Lil Nas X in a fur coat and cowboy hat poses at an event with photographers in the background.
Image via Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GLAAD

Lil Nas X is honoring his late mother with a deeply personal tribute as he prepares to release new music dedicated to her.

The rapper shared an emotional video on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 30), featuring a voicemail from his mother, who offers her son words of encouragement and reminds him to keep pushing forward.

“Hey Doobie, been calling you multiples of times today… I just wanna say, love you, keep your head up,” his late mother, Tameka Hill, says in the voicemail. “Continue to walk by faith, not by sight. Let God handle the rest. Everything else is gonna work itself in its own place, don’t give up, never give up. Continue to walk by faith not by sight… I love you. Don’t forget that. I’ll call you again just to check up on you.”

Toward the end of the clip, Lil Nas X holds up a piece of paper reading "World's Greatest," revealing the title of his upcoming single. The accompanying caption confirms that the track is set to arrive on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Lil Nas X is dedicating both the new song and its accompanying video to his mother. While the voicemail lets fans hear a personal moment between Lil Nas X and his mother, "World's Greatest" is also positioned as a celebration of perseverance, faith, and moving forward in the face of loss.

The tribute also comes less than a month after Lil Nas X announced the death of his mother.

On Aug. 29, the 27-year-old shared a collection of photos of his mother on Instagram, including images of the two together from different stages of his life.

"RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER!" he wrote at the time. "LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. This one's gonna hurt."

A cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Lil Nas X has previously spoken about having a complicated relationship with his mother. In a 2020 interview with Variety, he said she struggled with addiction and acknowledged that the two weren't always close despite his efforts to help her.

"Even trying to get her better — things didn't quite work out," he said at the time. "But there's still love."

Related Stories

Lil Nas X.
Music

Lil Nas X Mourns the Death of His Mother: 'Love U Forever Mommy'

Despite not having a great relationship with his mother, the rapper said the loss is "gonna hurt."

Joe Price33 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Britney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her

The pop vocalist encouraged fans to "find the video" shaming her mother, Lynne Spears.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
Bunnie Xo.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Shows Off New Home Following Jelly Roll Divorce Announcement

With help from one of her close friends, the podcaster and former sex worker has given fans a tour of her new residence.

Jaelani Turner-Williams75 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
2
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
3
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz
4
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
5
MusicMayor Zohran Mamdani Sits With Nas to Discuss How NYC Must Stay Hip-Hop's Home
6
Pop CultureJoseph Gordon-Levitt Compares AI Actor Tilly Norwood to Donald Duck: 'AI Is Not a Person'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App