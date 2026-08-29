Lil Nas X Mourns the Death of His Mother: 'Love U Forever Mommy'

Key Takeaways
- Lil Nas X announced that his mother, Tameka Hill, has died, sharing photos of them together on Instagram.
- "RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. This one’s gonna hurt," the rapper wrote.
- He did not disclose a cause of death, though he previously said his mother struggled with addiction and that their complicated relationship still held love.
Lil Nas X has announced that his mother, Tameka Hill, has passed away.
On Saturday (August 29), the "Old Town Road" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news alongside a series of photos of his mother, including a more recent one of them together and one from when he was a child.
"RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER!" the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside the pictures. "LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. This one’s gonna hurt."
Details about the cause of death haven't been publicly disclosed, but the rapper previously told Variety that he had a complicated relationship with his mother and that she struggled with addiction.
"I never really talk about my mom. She's an addict, so we don’t have the closest relationship," he told the outlet in 2020. "Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love."