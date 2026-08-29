Lil Nas X Mourns the Death of His Mother: 'Love U Forever Mommy'

Lil Nas X has announced that his mother, Tameka Hill, has passed away.

On Saturday (August 29), the "Old Town Road" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news alongside a series of photos of his mother, including a more recent one of them together and one from when he was a child.

"RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER!" the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside the pictures. "LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. This one’s gonna hurt."