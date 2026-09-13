Karrahbooo Denies Lil Yachty Dating Rumors After Reunion: 'So F*cking Annoying!'

The rumors resurfaced after clips from their “A Safe Place” reunion circulated, though the former Concrete Boys collaborators returned the next day, apologized and said they had worked out their 2024 fallout.

Karrahbooo wants fans to stop turning her relationship with Lil Yachty into something romantic. The rapper took to X on Sunday to unload on people still spreading rumors about her and her former Concrete Boys collaborator, especially after clips of the two discussing their highly publicized fallout began circulating online. "so fucking annoying!!!!!! so triggering!! i hate being sexualized and shipped!!! stop putting bodies on me freaky ass losers yall never seen family fight? yall deadass don't have no friends of the opposite sex????? yall that horny ??? leave me the fuck alone fuckin freaks!!!" Karrahbooo wrote.

Her post arrived amid renewed discussion about her relationship with Yachty following their appearance on the revived A Safe Place podcast with MitchGoneMad. During the conversation, the former collaborators addressed the issues that led to their falling out in 2024. Fans began speculating about a possible romance after Karrahbooo discussed reconnecting with Yachty over FaceTime following an apology. She has repeatedly rejected that interpretation, however, insisting their relationship has always been platonic. "y'all swear I fuck every n***a y'all see me wit whole time y'all ain't never got it right wit me not once," she previously wrote while responding to the rumors. During the podcast, Yachty and Karrahbooo also revisited their disagreement over her music. Yachty acknowledged that his previous claim that he wrote all of Karrahbooo's material wasn't true, explaining that he made the statement because he was "intentionally" trying to hurt her. Karrahbooo maintained that Yachty didn't write some of her biggest songs, including "Running Late." Although their initial conversation became heated, the two returned the following day and apologized to each other. They also denied speculation that their relationship had ever been romantic or sexual and addressed other rumors surrounding their fallout.