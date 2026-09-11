Lil Yachty Apologizes to 'Best Friend' Mitch for Being 'Flat-Out Disrespectful' on 'A Safe Place'

Lil Yachty has apologized for being “flat-out disrespectful” to his “best friend” Mitch, co-host of the A Safe Place podcast.
In a new episode, shared Thursday (Sept. 10), Yachty referenced the discourse spurred by a previous A Safe Place entry in 2024. As you’ll recall, the moment in question led to Yachty taking to Instagram Live to express his apparent frustration, arguing that he put hundreds of thousands of dollars in Mitch’s pocket.
But now, all seems well.
“I think there are nine million things that we could talk about and touch on but I find it extremely important that the first thing I want to say is, I wanna issue an apology to you,” Yachty said on the new episode, seen below. “I wanna apologize for several things. I wanna apologize for the way our last episode went down, I wanna apologize for the tone I was speaking in and the dialogue and the dialect that I chose to say. First off, there was no ill intention, but I think it's important [to clarify] because the viewers at home don't know or have a clue of our relationship.”
After returning to the 2024 episode, Yachty conceded that he could see how it might come off as “embarrassing and rude and just flat-out disrespectful,” adding that is “not how you should treat your friend or your brother.” The two-time Grammy nominee also told Mitch that he loves him “dearly,” reiterating that he would “never intentionally try to embarrass you.”
In response to the apology, Mitch gave his side of what transpired, notably questioning why much of it played out on social media despite them being real-life friends.
“You really don’t know how much that shit just meant to me,” he told Yachty of his decision to say sorry. “That’s all I really wanted, to get that apology. … When it was going on, I know there was no ill intent behind it and I didn’t feel a way when we did the podcast with Key Glock. I didn’t feel a way, and the internet didn’t make me feel a way.”
See the full episode, also featuring a particularly impassioned (but ultimately resolved) back-and-forth between Yachty and Karrahbooo, above.