Karrahbooo Slams Engagement Bait Post Using Fake OnlyFans Quote: 'We Watching the Same Video?'

Karrahbooo has called out a clip-sharing account on X, formerly Twitter, after a page shared misleading claims about a clip of her as a form of engagement bait.

The original post featured a clip in which she was jokingly berated by someone trying to wind her up. “Your music trash; you need to set up an OnlyFans,” he joked to her in the clip. The video, however, was shared with a completely fabricated interaction. “Karrahbooo tells her boyfriend that she has set up an O-F account after he couldn’t meet up with her monthly allowance… The guy was so sad but still ended up apologizing to Karrah,” read the post.

Karrahbooo later shared the post and made it clear she was incredibly confused as to how they got that from the video. “Are we watching the same video cuz what are u talking about,” she wrote.