Karrahbooo Slams Engagement Bait Post Using Fake OnlyFans Quote: 'We Watching the Same Video?'

Karrahbooo has called out a clip-sharing account on X, formerly Twitter, after a page shared misleading claims about a clip of her as a form of engagement bait.
The original post featured a clip in which she was jokingly berated by someone trying to wind her up. “Your music trash; you need to set up an OnlyFans,” he joked to her in the clip. The video, however, was shared with a completely fabricated interaction. “Karrahbooo tells her boyfriend that she has set up an O-F account after he couldn’t meet up with her monthly allowance… The guy was so sad but still ended up apologizing to Karrah,” read the post.
Karrahbooo later shared the post and made it clear she was incredibly confused as to how they got that from the video. “Are we watching the same video cuz what are u talking about,” she wrote.
Misleading and frequently outright false clips have continued to proliferate on Elon Musk’s X. Streamer JasonTheWeen also recently highlighted this growing issue in a chat with Complex, suggesting that “fake captions” driving false narratives and baiting audience engagement have become a major issue.
“Clip pages nowadays, especially on Twitter [and] TikTok, they're paid by Stake or Dollar Tree,” he said. “They put false captions and stir this narrative, whether it be me or a different streamer. It just creates such a big impression somehow because, I guess, it's just out of the ordinary. Like, ‘Oh, this dude's getting cheated on’ when the dude is not even getting cheated on.”
X’s policies claim that users cannot post “inauthentic media, including manipulated or out-of-context media that may result in widespread confusion on public issues, impact public safety, or cause serious harm,” but the platform has had a hard time enforcing its own policies in recent years.