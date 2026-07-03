Drake Signs Jersey for Gonçalo Ramos During Portugal's World Cup Win Over Croatia

Drake's trip to watch Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout match against Croatia included a memorable interaction involving one of the country's biggest stars. Sometime during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday (July 2), Gonçalo Ramos' wife approached the Toronto rapper with a jersey featuring her husband's name and number (#9) and asked him to sign it. Drake happily obliged, autographing the shirt before posing for a photo with her. The World Cup star's wife later shared the moment on Instagram, tagging Drake and Ramos, writing: "You are the best," alongside a heart emoji.

Drake was among several notable Canadians in attendance at Toronto Stadium for one of the biggest matches played in the city during the tournament. Portugal's victory featured global stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić on opposite sides, drawing a crowd that included NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Nelly Furtado, rising pop artist Sofia Camara, and hockey phenom Gavin McKenna. Drizzy also found himself on the stadium's jumbotron during the match after Ronaldo found the back of the net. Cameras caught the rapper doing his now-famous "Where she at?" gesture, prompting plenty of reactions on social media. Furtado later reshared the clip on Instagram while celebrating Portugal's victory. Ramos gave Portugal fans another reason to celebrate by scoring the winning goal against Croatia, sealing the 2-1 result and sending his country into the Round of 16. Drake has been enjoying success beyond the stands during this year's World Cup. Just days before Portugal's victory, the Toronto superstar celebrated after Canada edged South Africa 1-0 to reach the Round of 16, cashing a seven-figure sports wager in the process.

The 6 God revealed before kickoff that he had placed a $770,000 bet through Stake that Canada would advance, a wager that returned just over $1 million after the win. Before the match, he jokingly explained that he increased the stakes after South African DJ Black Coffee teased him in his direct messages.