The cast and creators of 'Wayne'—which recently received a second life on Amazon Prime—discuss the themes and creation of the Certified Fresh action-comedy.Khal
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Taking notes from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters,’ here’s our dream squad for the ‘Furious’ franchise.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
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Exclusive: Artist Ryan McGinness Details His New York "Signs" Project and How Almost All of Them Have Been Stolen
Artist Ryan McGinness was commissioned to do a large public art project in New York, and thieves spoiled the project.Cedar Pasori