Gavin McKenna

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(L-R) Justin Bieber and Gavin McKenna.
Sports

Justin Bieber Crashes NHL Draft, Announces Gavin McKenna as Maple Leafs' No. 1 Pick

The moment was made even more fitting when the walk-up music for McKenna, a Whitehorse, Yukon native, wound up being the Canadian pop star's hit single, "Yukon."

Trey Alston20 days ago

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