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Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Reunite for “For Good” Surprise Performance at London Concert

The 'Wicked' co-stars performed two songs together during the encore of Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour show, their first shared stage since a November 2025 NBC special.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande pose together at an event, wearing elegant black outfits against a colorful backdrop.
(Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande gave Wicked fans a surprise reunion during the latest stop of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Grande welcomed Cynthia Erivo to the stage during her Aug. 16 concert at London's O2 Arena, reuniting the pair for a live performance of "For Good" from Wicked: For Good.

Erivo's appearance came during Grande's second night of her extended run at the O2. The two also teamed up for a performance of "Happy Days," giving fans another chance to see the chemistry that helped make their Wicked partnership a pop culture phenomenon.

Grande and Erivo starred opposite one another as Glinda and Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu's Wicked films. Both earned Academy Award nominations for their performances following the release of the first movie.

Their rendition of "For Good" carried extra significance given the song's role in the relationship between their characters. The emotional duet is one of the signature numbers from the musical and was featured in the second film, appropriately titled Wicked: For Good.

The surprise arrives as Grande nears the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. After taking the show around the world, she's closing out the run with 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena, with the final performance scheduled for Sept. 1.

The tour shares its name with Grande's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, and comes amid a particularly busy stretch for the singer and actress. She followed that project with her eighth studio album, Petal, which arrived on July 31. Once the tour wraps, Grande plans to pull back from the spotlight for a while.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," her representative previously told People.

News of the planned break came around the same time it was revealed Grande would no longer participate in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George. She had been expected to star in the production alongside fellow Wicked cast member Jonathan Bailey.

Grande explained at a recent show that this break is something she has planned for a while and not a result of "negativity."

"Sometimes when a story comes out that's not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," she told the audience. "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

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