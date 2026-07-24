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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts following Portugal's defeat by Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 6, 2026 in Arlington, Texas
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Video Accusing FIFA of Helping Argentina Reach the World Cup Finals

The Portugal national soccer team star seemingly hinted at his feelings about Argentina's performance.

Joe Price8 days ago
IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami.
Pop Culture

Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination

IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.

Jose Martinez22 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey, smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Doing Drake's 'Where She At?' Gesture Days After They Linked Up

Drake's recent run-in with the Portuguese soccer team captain clearly had an impact.

Joe Price22 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey on the soccer field, wearing a captain's armband, looking focused.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last

Cristiano Ronaldo said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament, bringing one of the most decorated international careers in soccer history closer to its end as Portugal continues its knockout-stage run.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Christiano Ronalado.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His 'Siuuu' Celebration Was Born in the USA

The Portugal star said the now-iconic gesture came naturally after he scored a goal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Elibert25 days ago
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(L-R) Drake and Gonçalo Ramos.
Music

Drake Signs Jersey for Gonçalo Ramos During Portugal's World Cup Win Over Croatia

Drizzy autographed the jersey after the World Cup star's wife approached him during Portugal's Round of 32 victory over Croatia.

Mark Elibert25 days ago
iShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Reiterates Four-Year-Old World Cup Final Prediction: 'Ain't Nobody Believe Me'

The streamer resurfaced lyrics from his 2022 World Cup song predicting a Portugal-Argentina final, and with both teams now on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, the dream matchup remains possible.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
iShowSpeed wearing a Cash App jersey and gloves smiles on a sports field. The stadium is visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Breaks Down in Tears as Ronaldo Finally Scores at 2026 World Cup

The streamer has been a fixture at World Cup matches across the U.S. this summer, and Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan sent him over the edge.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
Diogo Jota in a red Portugal jersey holds a large trophy, smiling. The crowd is cheering in the background.
Sports

Liverpool Soccer Star Diogo Jota Dead at 28 After Car Crash

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated," a club rep said Thursday.

Trace William Cowen390 days ago
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Life

Massive Spill Turns Road in Portugal Into a Red Wine River

A 600,000-gallon accident gave citizens of a small town in Portugal the booziest Sunday they've ever seen.

Alex Ocho1050 days ago
Bobi, the World's Oldest Dog, via Guinness World Records
Life

World's Oldest Dog Ever Celebrates His 31st Birthday

The Portuguese dog who in February was named the oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records recently celebrated his 31st birthday with a bash.

Brad Callas1173 days ago
Dog is declared oldest in the world
Life

30-Year-Old Dog Named Bobi Declared World’s Oldest Living Dog and Oldest Dog Ever

Bobi's family credits his long and happy life to the "calm, peaceful environment" he calls home in the Conqueiros region of Leiria in Portugal.

Trace William Cowen1271 days ago
IKOQWE
Music

Premiere: Rap Duo Batida Apresenta IKOQWE Take Us On A Fever Dream Trip Through The Desert On "VaiVai"

They first revealed the partnership back in 2018, but besides the occasional YouTube or SoundCloud upload, "VaiVai" marks their official debut single.

James Keith2335 days ago

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