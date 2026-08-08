DJ Vlad Jokes He'll Hire Female Escorts for Diddy Once He Gets Out of Prison

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and is now serving a 50-month sentence and $500,000 fine at FCI Fort Dix as his legal team appeals the conviction and sentence.

His comments riff on Diddy's federal case, where prosecutors said he flew male escorts across state lines to sleep with his girlfriends, including Cassie Ventura, while he watched and sometimes recorded them.

DJ Vlad joked on X that he plans to start a GoFundMe to hire a female prostitute for Diddy when he gets out of prison, saying he wants to steer him away from using male escorts and that getting arrested for it "would be worth it."

DJ Vlad has announced his intent to discourage Diddy from hiring male sex workers in the future — and he's already planned how he's going to do it. On Saturday (August 8), the media personality hopped on X to reveal his philanthropic plan to ensure that Diddy refrains from employing guys to sleep with the women in his life. "I'm starting a GoFundMe to hire a female prostitute for Diddy when he gets out of prison," Vlad wrote. "We have to show our brother that there are better alternatives to hiring male prostitutes."

After someone let him know that he could be arrested and charged for doing so, since it's illegal, Vlad simply responded: "It would be worth it."

Vlad's tongue-in-cheek proposal references the male escorts who became a major part of Diddy’s highly publicized federal trial last year.