DJ Vlad Jokes He'll Hire Female Escorts for Diddy Once He Gets Out of Prison

Key Takeaways
- DJ Vlad joked on X that he plans to start a GoFundMe to hire a female prostitute for Diddy when he gets out of prison, saying he wants to steer him away from using male escorts and that getting arrested for it "would be worth it."
- His comments riff on Diddy's federal case, where prosecutors said he flew male escorts across state lines to sleep with his girlfriends, including Cassie Ventura, while he watched and sometimes recorded them.
- Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and is now serving a 50-month sentence and $500,000 fine at FCI Fort Dix as his legal team appeals the conviction and sentence.
DJ Vlad has announced his intent to discourage Diddy from hiring male sex workers in the future — and he's already planned how he's going to do it.
On Saturday (August 8), the media personality hopped on X to reveal his philanthropic plan to ensure that Diddy refrains from employing guys to sleep with the women in his life.
"I'm starting a GoFundMe to hire a female prostitute for Diddy when he gets out of prison," Vlad wrote. "We have to show our brother that there are better alternatives to hiring male prostitutes."
After someone let him know that he could be arrested and charged for doing so, since it's illegal, Vlad simply responded: "It would be worth it."
Vlad's tongue-in-cheek proposal references the male escorts who became a major part of Diddy’s highly publicized federal trial last year.
Last July, a jury found the Bad Boy Entertainment founder guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors alleged that Diddy arranged for male escorts to travel across state lines to participate in sexual encounters with his girlfriends, including Cassie Ventura, while he watched and sometimes recorded them.
The jury acquitted Diddy of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine.
Diddy has since been serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, though his legal team has continued fighting to get him home sooner. His attorneys appealed both his conviction and sentence, arguing that the punishment was excessive and that the judge improperly considered conduct related to charges for which Diddy had been acquitted.
As of August, Diddy’s projected release date has continued to shift while that appeal plays out.