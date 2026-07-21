Looksmaxxing Star Clavicular Says Viral ‘Overdose’ Was Just Alcohol

Appearing on Hang Out with Sean Hannity , the 20-year-old influencer denied widespread reports that he was hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose earlier this year, insisting the viral incident was instead the result of drinking alcohol on an empty stomach. "I just literally had not eaten that day and consumed too much alcohol and just knocked out a little bit," Clavicular said. "I didn't overdose or anything."

Clavicular is pushing back against one of the biggest stories surrounding his rapid rise to internet fame.

The influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, said the incident took on a life of its own after clips circulated online. "People are acting like they've never passed out from drinking a little too much at 20 years old," he told Hannity. "It happens literally all the time in college. So it wasn't a big thing. It just got misreported."

He added that the coverage was "intentionally" exaggerated "to go viral before a club opener."

The comments mark a sharp contrast from the narrative that surrounded Clavicular earlier this year, when reports described him as being hospitalized after collapsing during a livestream. At the time, coverage connected the incident to his highly publicized discussions about performance-enhancing drugs and prescription substances, subjects that have become central to both his content and the criticism surrounding it.

During the Hannity interview, however, Clavicular attempted to reframe his public image, arguing that many of the headlines about him focus on the most sensational aspects of his content while ignoring the broader message behind looksmaxxing.

"A lot of the people in the media will just go for the viral headlines about bone smashing when it's really such a small focus of what I've talked about," he said.