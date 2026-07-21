Looksmaxxing Star Clavicular Says Viral ‘Overdose’ Was Just Alcohol

Key Takeaways
- Clavicular told Sean Hannity he was **not hospitalized for a drug overdose, saying he simply drank too much alcohol on an empty stomach and briefly passed out.
- He accused media coverage of intentionally exaggerating the incident to go viral, arguing people are acting as if they’ve never seen a 20-year-old black out from drinking.
- Trying to reframe his image, Clavicular says headlines fixate on extreme looksmaxxing ideas like bone smashing while he wants the focus on nutrition, fitness, makeup, shoe lifts, and physique—even as he keeps drawing controversy and high-profile attention.
Clavicular is pushing back against one of the biggest stories surrounding his rapid rise to internet fame.
Appearing on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, the 20-year-old influencer denied widespread reports that he was hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose earlier this year, insisting the viral incident was instead the result of drinking alcohol on an empty stomach. "I just literally had not eaten that day and consumed too much alcohol and just knocked out a little bit," Clavicular said. "I didn't overdose or anything."
The influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, said the incident took on a life of its own after clips circulated online. "People are acting like they've never passed out from drinking a little too much at 20 years old," he told Hannity. "It happens literally all the time in college. So it wasn't a big thing. It just got misreported."
He added that the coverage was "intentionally" exaggerated "to go viral before a club opener."
The comments mark a sharp contrast from the narrative that surrounded Clavicular earlier this year, when reports described him as being hospitalized after collapsing during a livestream. At the time, coverage connected the incident to his highly publicized discussions about performance-enhancing drugs and prescription substances, subjects that have become central to both his content and the criticism surrounding it.
During the Hannity interview, however, Clavicular attempted to reframe his public image, arguing that many of the headlines about him focus on the most sensational aspects of his content while ignoring the broader message behind looksmaxxing.
"A lot of the people in the media will just go for the viral headlines about bone smashing when it's really such a small focus of what I've talked about," he said.
Instead, he said he'd rather discuss topics like nutrition, fitness, makeup, shoe lifts, and improving physique.
Clavicular first exploded in popularity through videos promoting looksmaxxing, a self-improvement movement centered on maximizing physical appearance.
His rise has been accompanied by nearly constant controversy. In recent weeks alone, former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson called him "one of the most insecure people" she has ever seen during a livestream, and he also made headlines after appearing alongside Sophie Rain in Paris before opening 424’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.