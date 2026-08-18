Diplo Reveals He Secretly Welcomed a Daughter, His Fourth Child, a Year Ago

Diplo has revealed that he quietly became a father for the fourth time, sharing that he welcomed his first daughter about a year ago. The 47-year-old producer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 14 documenting a family trip to Peru. Among the photos was an image of Diplo holding a young child whose face was covered with a heart emoji. In his caption, Diplo casually disclosed that the trip included a milestone for his daughter. "My daughter celebrated her first birthday with llamas wearing sunglasses," he wrote.

The post marks the first time Diplo has publicly mentioned having a daughter. He did not reveal the child's name or identify her mother. Diplo is already a father to three sons. He shares Lockett, 15, and Lazer, 11, with his ex Kathryn Lockhart, while his son Pace, born in 2020, is with model Jevon King. His daughter wasn't the only family member along for the Peru getaway. Diplo's father, Thomas Pentz, and his son Lazer also joined him as the family visited Machu Picchu, Rainbow Mountain in the Andes, and other destinations. Diplo explained that squeezing the vacation into his packed schedule wasn't easy, but he decided spending the time with his family was more important. "This trip didnt fit anywhere in my schedule so I just tore it up the calender because I've missed things before telling myself there'd be a next time. there isn't always," he wrote.

The DJ also shared a personal moment involving his father, who asked a shaman whether he would find love again following the death of Diplo's mother. "Dad asked a shaman if he'd find love again since my mother passed which is not a question i've ever heard him ask out loud," Diplo wrote, adding that it was an unusually vulnerable moment for his father. Elsewhere in the post, Diplo reflected on watching Lazer immerse himself in the experience, joking that his son couldn't locate Peru on a map before the vacation but left the country wearing a poncho and alpaca hat. "Watching your kid become someone new in real time is the whole thing," he wrote. The trip also appears to have shifted Diplo's priorities this summer. Despite a career that routinely keeps him traveling between clubs, festivals and other performances, he said he'd rather sacrifice sleep and spend time with his family.