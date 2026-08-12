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Trippie Redd Alleges That He's Being Kept From Seeing His Child

Last June, the rapper welcomed a daughter, Miyoco, with ex-girlfriend Coi Leray.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray and Trippie Redd backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Trippie Redd blasted an unnamed woman on social media for allegedly not allowing him access to their child.

While it’s not publicly known if the “Love Scars” rapper has more than one child, last June, he welcomed a daughter, Miyoco, with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Coi Leray. The Coi artist is currently in a relationship with podcaster and media personality Justin LaBoy, whom Leray called the “funniest person ever” during an April appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

In two tweets, posted today and Tuesday (August 11), Trippie alluded to being separated from his child, while repeatedly hashtagging ‘NDA.’

“Tell that bitch to tell yall she won’t let me see my baby” ;) #NDA,” he wrote in his initial tweet yesterday.

“So it’s I don’t wanna see my kid…then when I say I’m kept from seeing my kid it’s y u telling us 🤣 leave me tf alone and yes I’ve been going to court 🥷s #NDA” Redd continued in his Wednesday tweet.

Leray briefly reconciled in 2024, five years after their first split. By early 2025, the now-exes had broken up a second time, with Coi alleging in an Instagram Story that the rapper had cheated.

"Nothing worst than being cheated on,” she wrote at the time, adding that she "wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy."

During an appearance on LaBoy’s #Respectfully podcast shortly after the breakup, Coi said she had repaired the relationship with Trippie because she was “very spiritual.”

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