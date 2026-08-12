Trippie Redd Alleges That He's Being Kept From Seeing His Child

Trippie Redd blasted an unnamed woman on social media for allegedly not allowing him access to their child.

While it’s not publicly known if the “Love Scars” rapper has more than one child, last June, he welcomed a daughter, Miyoco, with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Coi Leray. The Coi artist is currently in a relationship with podcaster and media personality Justin LaBoy, whom Leray called the “funniest person ever” during an April appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

In two tweets, posted today and Tuesday (August 11), Trippie alluded to being separated from his child, while repeatedly hashtagging ‘NDA.’

“Tell that bitch to tell yall she won’t let me see my baby” ;) #NDA,” he wrote in his initial tweet yesterday.