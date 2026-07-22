Marc Anthony Becomes a Father for the Eighth Time

Key Takeaways
- Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Myla, making the singer an eight-time father, and said they are “over the moon" about the “huge blessing.”
- Myla joins big brother Marco, born in June 2023, expanding Anthony’s large blended family that includes six other children from previous relationships with Debbie Rosado, Dayanara Torres, and Jennifer Lopez.
- The baby’s arrival follows headlines about Anthony’s absence from twins Max and Oskar Jacob’s high school graduations, where Lopez praised them for earning multiple college acceptances and scholarships while growing up with ADHD.
Marc Anthony's family just got a little bigger. The Grammy-winning singer and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Myla—making Anthony an eight-time father.
The couple announced the news on Tuesday, July 21, with a joint Instagram post featuring intimate family photos of the newborn. "What a huge blessing to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA," they wrote. "You can't imagine the happiness we feel at home."
They also said they're "over the moon" as they celebrate the newest addition to their household.
Myla joins older brother Marco, who was born in June 2023. Anthony and Ferreira first revealed they were expecting again in January while celebrating their third wedding anniversary, writing, "What a great gift life gives us. God is great."
In March, Ferreira confirmed they were having a girl, calling the pregnancy "a surprise full of love" and adding, "God through it all."
The birth also expands one of music's largest blended families. Anthony, 57, has eight children from multiple relationships: daughter Arianna and adopted son Chase with former partner Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian and Ryan with former wife Dayanara Torres; twins Maximilian and Oskar Jacob Muñiz, formerly known publicly as Emme, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez; and now Marco and Myla with Ferreira.
Anthony and Ferreira, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, married in Miami in January 2023.
The arrival comes just weeks after Anthony found himself in headlines for a different family milestone. According to Page Six, he was notably absent from both Max's and Oskar Jacob's high school graduation ceremonies. Lopez attended each event, celebrating alongside relatives and close family friends.
Oskar's graduation also drew widespread attention after a school announcement publicly identified the 18-year-old by the name Oskar Jacob and revealed plans to attend Sarah Lawrence College to study theater and studio arts.
Lopez later shared that both Max and Oskar Jacob were accepted to all five colleges they applied to and each received scholarship offers despite growing up with ADHD. She praised the twins for their determination, saying they "worked so hard" to reach their goals.
The singer also admitted she'd been "crying for two months" as they prepared to leave home and, in a separate interview, remarked that she raised them "with very little help."