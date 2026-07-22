Marc Anthony Becomes a Father for the Eighth Time

The baby’s arrival follows headlines about Anthony’s absence from twins Max and Oskar Jacob’s high school graduations, where Lopez praised them for earning multiple college acceptances and scholarships while growing up with ADHD.

Myla joins big brother Marco, born in June 2023, expanding Anthony’s large blended family that includes six other children from previous relationships with Debbie Rosado, Dayanara Torres, and Jennifer Lopez.

Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Myla, making the singer an eight-time father, and said they are “over the moon" about the “huge blessing.”

Marc Anthony's family just got a little bigger. The Grammy-winning singer and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Myla—making Anthony an eight-time father. The couple announced the news on Tuesday, July 21, with a joint Instagram post featuring intimate family photos of the newborn. "What a huge blessing to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA," they wrote. "You can't imagine the happiness we feel at home." They also said they're "over the moon" as they celebrate the newest addition to their household.