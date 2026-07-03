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The father of 7 chopped it up with 'GQ' as part of his cover story rollout, and in a new clip, he said that he'd like to have a few more children.Brenton Blanchet
The 53-year-old entertainer made the admission in his upcoming self-titled memoir, saying he wanted to kill his dad, Will Smith Sr., to avenge his mother.Joshua Espinoza
Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
The 20-year-old daughter of T.I. shared photos of her mother on her 41st birthday, and clapped back at fans who mentioned her dad and step-mom, Tiny.Brenton Blanchet