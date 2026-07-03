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Operation Smile's Annual Ski & Smile Challenge
Pop Culture

Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors James on First Father's Day Since His Death

The mother of six shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, saying her late husband continues to parent "from the other side."

Abel Shifferaw27 days ago
Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Reveals Father Has Been Released From Prison After More Than 30 Years

The Brooklyn rapper shared a series of emotional videos featuring his father after he was released from prison.

Mark Elibert29 days ago
Paul Pierce attends the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala.
Sports

Paul Pierce Admits He Is the Father in Paternity Case, Seeks Joint Custody

His admission comes months after Princess Santiago filed a paternity lawsuit, asking for genetic testing that would prove Pierce is the father.

Jose Martinez87 days ago
King Harris and T.I. on stage, one with dreadlocks holding a microphone, and the other in a black outfit and beanie, also with a mic.
Music

King Harris Arrested on Drug Possession Charge While Dressed in a Pokémon Onesie

Police say a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC was recovered.

Abel Shifferaw96 days ago
Dominic Fike performs on stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Confirms He Has a Nearly 2-Year-Old Son

‘He makes me want to make sure my reputation is okay,’ the actor said of fatherhood.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: Charlie Puth visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 19, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charlie Puth Reveals Birth of His First Child Named After Beatles Classic

The pop musician and his wife, Brooke, welcomed their son earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams117 days ago
Wiz Khalifa
Music

Wiz Khalifa Announces His Father Has Died

"He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time."

Trey Alston155 days ago
Cardi B with long red hair, smiling in a brown outfit against a black background.
Music

Father Slams Cardi B After She Swears at His 4-Year-Old Over Viral NFL Prediction Video

The rapper apologized after reacting to the child’s playful playoff pick.

Mark Elibert174 days ago
Travis Scott performing on stage, wearing a black hoodie with graphic designs and holding a microphone, smiling.
Music

Travis Scott Says His Kids Can’t Use AI Because He’d Rather They Master ‘Actual Way of Learning’

The rapper is setting a boundary when it comes his children, Stormi and Aire, using AI technology.

Alex Ocho178 days ago
Father and son Dean and Bray Byrne posing shirtless in a gym locker room, one taking a mirror selfie.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Creator Defends Working With His 18-Year-Old Son: 'It's Not Weird'

Dean Byrne, 41, said that he's received some "very explicit" requests from fans since debuting content with his son.

Joe Price186 days ago
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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Claps Back at Unfounded Claim Her Father Was Convicted of Attempted Rape

Cardi B went off after a parody account made an unfounded claim about her father.

tara mahadevan194 days ago
Macaulay Culkin in a tuxedo poses in front of a red curtain background.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Says Cutting Contact With Father Improved His ‘Quality of Life’

The former child star says his day-to-day life got better after severing a long-strained relationship.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt pose together, smiling. Davidson wears sunglasses and a brown jacket, while Hewitt wears a black dress.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Says She Knew on First Date They'd Have Kids Together

The couple announced in July that they were expecting their first child together.

Alex Ocho241 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows a basketball player in a Houston jersey, right shows a smiling man in sunglasses and a cap.
Sports

Kevin Durant Trolls Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside: 'Your Son Don’t Wanna Be Here'

Durant’s latest courtside trash talk targets Ja Morant’s dad amid Memphis tensions.

Mark Elibert253 days ago
NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sit court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Is Reportedly the Father of Instagram Model’s Child, Paternity Test Shows

An attorney for Instagram model Aileen Lopera said the paternity test "confirmed" that Diggs is the father of the child.

Joe Price254 days ago
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GloRilla in a gold outfit smiles on stage. The background is lit with warm colors and confetti is falling.
Music

GloRilla Surprises Dad With a Jaguar for His Retirement

The Memphis rapper honored her fathers' 30-year postal career with a luxury sendoff.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler performing shirtless, and rapper Kendrick Lamar speaking at an event with a white cloth on his head.
Music

Drakeo the Ruler’s Dad Claims Kendrick Lamar Used Son’s Style Without Credit Because of ‘Politics’

Drakeo's dad said at some point, Kendrick has to "keep it real."

Mark Elibert326 days ago
Kid Cudi performing on stage, wearing a leather jacket, holding a microphone, with a blue background.
Music

Kid Cudi Says on New Song That He Knows His Late Father Is ‘Proud’ of Him

On "Salt Water," Cudi reflects on his late father and celebrates overcoming struggles with depression and grief.

Mark Elibert330 days ago

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