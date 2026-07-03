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Jaewon wearing sunglasses, a graphic t-shirt, and a gold chain at an event with "Hip Hop" signage in the background.
Music

Jadakiss’ Son Jaewon Corrects ‘Disrespectful’ Post Misidentifying His Sister

The son of the LOX rapper pushed back after a viral X post misidentified his sister as him, arguing that the comments were disrespectful.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
Schoolboy Q.
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Quit Smoking Weed to Inspire His Kids: 'You Can Do Anything'

Speaking with J.R. Smith, the TDE rapper's decision to kick the habit came after he had been smoking weed his "whole life."

Joe Price64 days ago
Maluma with slicked-back hair, wearing a denim jacket and white shirt, is sitting on a beige couch. The background has flowers and plants.
Music

Maluma Says His Young Daughter Cried After He Shaved His Beard

The Colombian superstar also explained why he decided to give himself a clean shave earlier this year.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
Eminem.
Music

Eminem Becomes Grandfather Again After Daughter Alaina Welcomes First Child

It's the second grandchild the legendary rapper has welcomed in the past year.

Trey Alston91 days ago
DaBaby wearing a black cap and vest, looking to the side, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Music

DaBaby Responds to Fan Painting of His Daughters, Sets Boundaries

The rapper addressed a painting and made it clear he won’t tolerate fans using images of his children.

Mark Elibert104 days ago
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A person with a neutral expression, wearing a colorful top, in a dimly lit setting.
Life

Mom Cleared of Murder After Setting Boyfriend on Fire, Cutting His Genitals for Assaulting Daughter

The woman alleged she witnessed her boyfriend assaulting her daughter.

Mark Elibert114 days ago
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

MGK Jokingly Says He Got ‘Mogged’ by His Daughter at the Stella McCartney Show 

Machine Gun Kelly's 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, appeared alongside her father on his Instagram.

Joe Price135 days ago
Lil Durk
Music

Lil Durk’s Daughter Prank Calls Her Father While He’s in Jail

Bella Banks joked about him being in protective custody.

tara mahadevan135 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actor Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011, February 27, 2011 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Reportedly Dead at 42

Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, has died by suicide, according to TMZ.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Cardi B with long red hair, smiling in a brown outfit against a black background.
Music

Father Slams Cardi B After She Swears at His 4-Year-Old Over Viral NFL Prediction Video

The rapper apologized after reacting to the child’s playful playoff pick.

Mark Elibert173 days ago
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Tommy Lee Jones wife
Pop Culture

Tommy Lee Jones’ Family: Wife Dawn Laurel-Jones and His Two Children

How many kids did Tommy Lee Jones have? He had two children, Austin and Victoria.

Jessica Mcbride196 days ago
Imani Archer posing with her father, D'Angelo.
Music

D'Angelo's Daughter Imani Archer Expresses 'Absolute Disbelief' Following Singer's Death

In an emotional tribute, the late star's only daughter grieved her father who died earlier this week at age 51.

Joe Price274 days ago
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna smiling at an event. A$AP Rocky wears a striped tie, while Rihanna sports sunglasses and a patterned jacket.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says His and Rihanna’s Daughter Rocki Irish Is ‘Favorite Thing’ He Created This Year

Rocky tells Complex his daughter means more than music or fashion.

Mark Elibert280 days ago
Two people are shown side by side. Left: singer Laila wearing a cap and fur-lined jacket speaking into a microphone. Right: Mos Def with glasses and a beard in a suit.
Music

Mos Def's Daughter Laila Says Her Father Warned Her to 'Stay Away From the Industry'

The rising singer revealed her dad's blunt advice and why she didn't take it.

Alex Ocho289 days ago
Kevin Hart in a light gray shirt, standing in front of a blue background with the word "open" partially visible.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Rips Members of Kai Cenat’s Crew for Talking to His Daughter: ‘She Came Out My Balls’

Kevin Hart went off on Lil Rodney Son, Rakai, and Tota for talking to his daughter during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream.

Mark Elibert291 days ago
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Rihanna holding a baby with a pink bow on the left. On the right, Rihanna is with A$AP Rocky, both smiling.
Music

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, Rocki, With Partner ASAP Rocky

Rihanna announced the birth of their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, who arrived on Sept. 13.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
A woman in a fur coat smiles brightly next to a child wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, both posing confidently.
Music

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Jokingly Tells Fans ‘Don’t Get’ Mom’s New Album

Cardi B was hilariously interrupted by her daughter Kulture during a recent IG Live session.

Mark Elibert306 days ago
MGK and daughter
Music

MGK Surprises Daughter With New Car at MGK Day, Says Number One Rule Is 'Don't Drive Like Me'

His 16-year-old daughter Casie was gifted her dream car during the weekend festivities.

Alex Ocho341 days ago

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