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Police met with Mary MacCarthy and her daughter after being accused of “acting suspiciously before boarding and while boarding,” according to the mother.Brenton Blanchet
Jamie Foxx opened up in a new interview about why he's chosen to not get married and how it has positively affected his family and two daughters.Jordan Rose
Life
Father's Petition for Period Pains to Be Listed as Legitimate Reason for School Absences Receives 50K Signatures
The concerned parent's petition to the Department for Education has received tens of thousands of signatures from those supporting the effort.Trace William Cowen
Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young, who was recently reported to have been living out of her car, started a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady