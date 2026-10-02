Jollibee's 'Forgotten Island' Windbreaker Is Now Available on Complex

Jollibee's tie-in with DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island has produced one piece you cannot get anywhere else. The Jollibee x Forgotten Island Windbreaker, priced at $75, is live now on Complex.

The jacket is a unisex full-zip hooded build, cut from polyester with Nova-Tek DWR water-repellent fabric, so it handles a light soaking. There are front pockets, and a sublimated print runs across both the front and the back, pairing Jollibee with the film's characters in vibrant retro colors.

The silhouette and the graphics both trace back to Raissa's '90s windbreaker in the movie. As detailed on the Complex Shop listing, “this lightweight jacket is made for adventures and joyful moments that bring us together.”

Behind the drop are Jollibee and Forgotten Island, the DreamWorks Animation film distributed by Universal Pictures. The story follows lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa, voiced by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, who find a portal to the mythical island of Nakali. The supporting cast includes Dave Franco, Lea Salonga, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, and Ronny Chieng.