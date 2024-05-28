Dame Dash Says Jay-Z 'Was Pretending to Be Me' on "Big Pimpin''' Track

Damon Dash has alleged Jay-Z was rapping about his life on the 2000 hit single "Big Pimpin'."

In a conversation with the Moguls In The Making podcast, Dame was asked to confirm rumors that "Big Pimpin'" wasn't about Hov's bachelor lifestyle and instead saw the Brooklyn rap legend rapping about his former business partner's relations with women. The topic came up after one of the show hosts mentioned Future rapping the line, "Big pimpin', rockin' with her like I'm Dame Dash" on the song "Fried (She a Vibe)" off WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

According to Dame, everything Jay said in that song was him trying to imitate the Harlem native. Dame stated he was the actual CEO and the one who was actually living the big pimpin' lifestyle. "Everything Jay said he was pretending to be me, yes," Dash said. "Who's the CEO, who was big pimping? Who was doing all those things? It was me."