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SoleFly x Air Jordan 5 Sample Surfaces

Here's an early look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 5 collab.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 5
A SoleFly x Air Jordan 5 sample surfaces. Via @Iknowwolf

It appears that Jordan Brand and SoleFly have yet another Air Jordan collaboration in the works, with the latest pair in the form of the Air Jordan 5.

A newly leaked image from @Iknowwolf on X shows what appears to be a sample version of a SoleFly x Air Jordan 5. Like many of its previous Air Jordan projects, the Miami-based retailer may once again be highlighting the Floridian city by incorporating Miami Vice-themed teal accents for its logo on the heel, on the lacelock, and on the midsole’s shark teeth design. The upper is equipped with a premium grey leather construction offset by black mesh netting on the sides and a matching sockliner. Completing the look is a predominantly black midsole and a translucent outsole.

Despite the pair surfacing today, there’s currently no indication whether or not this SoleFly x Air Jordan 5 is releasing to the public. Check back soon for new developments as we hear more from the parties involved.

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