Dame Dash ‘Disappointed’ As a Fan After J. Cole Apologized to Kendrick Lamar Over Diss

Dame Dash is disappointed in J. Cole's decision to apologize to Kendrick Lamar for releasing his "7 Minute Drill" diss track.

The former Roc-A-Fella boss expressed his frustration with Cole during an appearance on his America Nu Network. “As a fan, I’m disappointed," Dame explained, adding, "No disrespect to J. Cole but as a fan, it seemed like he threw up the white flag.”

Earlier this month, Cole issued a public apology to Kendrick while performing at his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. Cole's decision to bow out of the ongoing feud between Drake, Kendrick, Rick Ross, Future, and Metro Boomin came days after he dropped a new diss track ("7 Minute Drill") aimed at the Compton rapper.

According to Dame, who admitted that the quick release of "7 Minute Drill," which arrived alongside Cole's surprise mixtape Might Delete Later, was a smart business move. However, Dash doesn't believe taking the high road is necessary when it comes to the sport of rap beef.