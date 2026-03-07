Chrisean Rock Goes Off on Blueface After He Claims Jr. Is Not His Kid: 'You Lied'

Chrisean Rock has scolded Blueface after the rapper and reality television personality denied being the biological father of two-year-old Chrisean Jr. Blueface, who is currently expecting a child with ex Neveah Akira, has two older children with rapper Jayden Alexis. In an X post on Friday (March 6), Blueface claimed that Jr. is not his son and issued condolences to his alleged father, Ronnie Doe, who was murdered last year. "I can no longer continue the plot it doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine," Blueface wrote. "I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot it doesn’t feel right."

Rock later hopped online with her own receipts, claiming that Blueface was trying to a "provoke a response" from her by making false statements. "I’m not interested in going back and forth online," she wrote before posting multiple recent interacts with Blueface on Instagram. In one DM, Rock denied that she was "diminishing" Blueface as a father but refused to "pretend everything is okay" after the rapper "repeatedly disrespected" Chrisean Jr. "for clout." "Because of that, I don’t trust you around him right now," she continued, adding that he allegedly "lied before" when he denounced the child previously. As Rock continued to establish "boundaries" with Blueface, the rapper denied wanting involvement with his ex's "reputation." Another screenshot appeared to show Blueface repeatedly calling Rock to no avail.