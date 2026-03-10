NLE Choppa Apologizes to Chrisean Rock for Speaking Badly of Her Son During Blueface Feud

NLE Choppa regrets speaking badly of Chrisean Jr., the son of Chrisean Rock and (probably, though he has lately denied paternity) Blueface.

“I genuinely apologize for what I said about your beautiful baby boy,” the Memphis native said to Rock on his Twitch stream on Monday (March 9). “It was not right in no way, shape, or form, and I can’t believe I let my emotions get me that far. … You didn't deserve that, your baby didn't deserve it.”

He then commended Rock for making her family and spirituality her focus.

“I see you trying your best to be great, I see you trying, and I salute you,” he added. “I feel like I was like a test on your spirit in that moment, and you passed it with grace.”