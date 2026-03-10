NLE Choppa Apologizes to Chrisean Rock for Speaking Badly of Her Son During Blueface Feud

NLE Choppa regrets speaking badly of Chrisean Jr., the son of Chrisean Rock and (probably, though he has lately denied paternity) Blueface.
“I genuinely apologize for what I said about your beautiful baby boy,” the Memphis native said to Rock on his Twitch stream on Monday (March 9). “It was not right in no way, shape, or form, and I can’t believe I let my emotions get me that far. … You didn't deserve that, your baby didn't deserve it.”
He then commended Rock for making her family and spirituality her focus.
“I see you trying your best to be great, I see you trying, and I salute you,” he added. “I feel like I was like a test on your spirit in that moment, and you passed it with grace.”
His missive to Chrisean comes a month after NLE apologized to Blueface for bringing Chrisean Jr. into their feud.
“Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owe you the same respect,” NLE said to Blueface on his Instagram Story. “I apologize for what I said about your son @bluefasebabyy. From the heart.”
Earlier this year, in a video that circulated on social media, Choppa rejected a proposed fight with Blueface and instead made comments comparing their toddlers.
“Take your son and stand him beside my son and let's see which one of them know how to operate,” Choppa said. “Put your son beside my son and let's see them box!”
The two rappers have been beefing for some time now. While it seems that NLE’s apology signaled a calmer chapter in their feud, days later, he challenged Blueface to a fight “in the octagon.”