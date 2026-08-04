ASAP Rocky Says Owl in Crosshairs and Rat Imagery During His Tour Was 'For All Them N***as'

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee on his eponymous podcast, The Jason Lee Show, ASAP Rocky clarified the intent behind the rat and owl in crosshairs imagery featured during his recent tour in support of Don’t Be Dumb.

In a preview clip from the interview, which debuts on Wednesday (August 5), Lee asked Rocky who the owl in crosshairs and rat imagery were meant for on his tour, alluding to his feuds with Drake and ASAP Relli, the latter of whom accused him in a 2021 shooting incident that went to trial last year.

“I don’t even gotta answer that,” said Rocky, as seen in the clip below. “Nah bro, that n***a tried to kill me, take me away from my kids. If I had did 24 years in jail, I’m dead.”

Asked if that’s what inspired him to incorporate the imagery into his tour visuals, especially as he doesn’t want to forgive and forget, he said, “All that… That’s for all them n***as.”