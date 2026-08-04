ASAP Rocky Says Owl in Crosshairs and Rat Imagery During His Tour Was 'For All Them N***as'

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee on his eponymous podcast, The Jason Lee Show, ASAP Rocky clarified the intent behind the rat and owl in crosshairs imagery featured during his recent tour in support of Don’t Be Dumb.
In a preview clip from the interview, which debuts on Wednesday (August 5), Lee asked Rocky who the owl in crosshairs and rat imagery were meant for on his tour, alluding to his feuds with Drake and ASAP Relli, the latter of whom accused him in a 2021 shooting incident that went to trial last year.
“I don’t even gotta answer that,” said Rocky, as seen in the clip below. “Nah bro, that n***a tried to kill me, take me away from my kids. If I had did 24 years in jail, I’m dead.”
Asked if that’s what inspired him to incorporate the imagery into his tour visuals, especially as he doesn’t want to forgive and forget, he said, “All that… That’s for all them n***as.”
Last year, Rocky was found not guilty in his assault with a semiautomatic firearm case, in which he was accused of shooting his former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli. Rocky was arrested in connection with the alleged November 2021 assault in April 2022. At the start of the trial, Rocky turned down a would-be plea deal. When on the stand, Relli accused the rapper of brandishing a gun and threatening to kill him during the incident.
As for his feud with Drake, with whom he’s collaborated in the past, the relationship between the two soured in recent years. The situation escalated in the 2023 For All the Dogs track “Fear of Heights,” which featured bars many assumed were subliminal digs at Rihanna, with whom Rocky shares three children. Rihanna was famously in an on-again-off-again relationship with Drake prior to her relationship with Rocky.
They’ve kept the beef going more recently, too, with lyrics from Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb highlight “Stole Ya Flow” and Drake’s Iceman two-parter “Burning Bridges” clearly alluding to their issues.
In another teaser for his upcoming interview with Jason Lee, Rocky was asked if he “watched that celebrity boxing match,” leading to a question about the possibility of a Drake fight.
“I did,” said Rocky, who just wrapped the North American leg of his tour in support of Don’t Be Dumb.
“Would you fight Drake?” Lee asked.
“Bare knuckles like the Irish,” replied Rocky.