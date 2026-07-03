Akon

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: Akon, Gibson Kagni and Bu Thiam backstage during Rema Rave and Roses North American Tour II at Tabernacle on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Akon Says Brothers Impersonated Him Because He Was 'Leaving So Much Money on the Table'

The singer's brothers Bu and Omar Thiam used to occasionally perform as the "Locked Up" artist during concerts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Akon.
Music

Akon Explains His Polygamy Rules: One Man, Multiple Wives, Clear Communication

The "I Wanna Love You" hitmaker has explained the sacrifices, power dynamics, and communication involved to sustain a poly lifestyle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, known as Akon performs live at Soho garden as Luxury Real Estate Developer Leos launches its Leos Royal project.
Music

Akon Plans to Sell Hair Units: 'They Sell More Than Wigs'

The R&B and pop vocalist started wearing a hairpiece after noticing gradual hair loss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
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(L-R) Tomeka "Amirror" Thiam and Akon.
Music

Akon Reportedly Wants Spousal Support Terminated in Divorce Petition

According to new documents, the Senegalese-American hitmaker has filed a petition to contest giving spousal support to Tomeka Thiam, his wife of 29 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams245 days ago
Akon, wearing a black hoodie, stands outdoors near greenery. Another person is in the background.
Music

Akon Arrested in Georgia Over Suspended License Warrant, Quickly Released

The Grammy-nominated artist was taken into custody this week after police discovered an outstanding warrant related to a suspended license charge.

Mark Elibert247 days ago
Two people pose at a Real Hype event. The woman has bright orange hair and is wearing a denim outfit. The man is smiling in a dark jacket.
Music

Akon’s Longtime Partner Tomeka Thiam Files for Divorce After Decades Together

Thiam cites irreconcilable differences in her split from Akon, asking for custody of their 17-year-old child.

Mark Elibert308 days ago
Akon performing on stage in a white fur coat, holding a microphone against a red background.
Music

Akon Says Crypto City Plans Are 'Under Attack' Amid Speculation: 'My Purpose Is to Develop Africa'

"[...] you’re gonna see a lot of misinformation on the internet.," Akon said of his Akon City project.

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Akon.
Music

Akon’s Failed Crypto City to Become $1 Billion Tourism Hub

The singer bit off more than he could chew with his Senegal city, and now the land will be used to house hotels, apartments, a marina and more.

Will Lavin373 days ago
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Akon performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024
Music

Akon Recalls His Brother Performing as Him and Pocketing the Money: 'Wouldn't Even Tell Me'

The artist said fans couldn't tell the difference between him and his brother Omar: "O was a straight gangsta about it."

Joshua Espinoza442 days ago
Akon in a white shirt and chain, smiling; T-Pain in a striped shirt and cap, smiling at an event.
Music

Akon Says T-Pain Bought a $1.7 Million Bugatti to Outshine Him: ‘He Was Competing With Me’

“We would have real conversations. I'd be like, ‘Yeah, Pain. I don't think you need to buy that car," Akon recalled.

Alex Ocho443 days ago
Akon and Lady Gaga attends the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Akon Remembers That a Pre-Fame Lady Gaga Looked 'Straight From the '80s'

Akon talked about his history with the pop icon, who started her career on his label.

Jaelani Turner-Williams444 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 22: Akon performs on the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Music

Akon Wants to Turn Entire Catalog Into Country Music

Akon said he's planned to remake his catalog in the country music style for the "last five years."

Jaelani Turner-Williams456 days ago
akon is pictured
Music

Akon Aims to Inspire With New Single "Akon's Beautiful Day"

2024 marks 20 years since Akon made his studio debut with 'Trouble,' featuring hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely."

Trace William Cowen653 days ago
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akon and diddy pictured
Music

Akon Talks 'Spiritual Shift' in Industry When Asked About Diddy Case: 'Mind Our Own Business'

Akon declined to get specific about the case when hit with a Diddy question from a paparazzo at LAX this week.

Trace William Cowen655 days ago
Akhil Mitchell smiling, wearing a satin-lapel blazer, on the red carpet
Music

Akon Says He's Praying for Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations: 'Things Are Gonna Be Exposed'

Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were recently raided by law enforcement in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.

Brad Callas832 days ago
Music

Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Announces Lineup Headlined by Usher, Lil Wayne, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, and More (UPDATE)

The lineup includes an endless array of A-list artists, including Lil Wayne, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and Alicia Keys.

Brad Callas906 days ago

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