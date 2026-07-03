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In an interview on 'The Morning Hustle,' Akon admitted that he used to employ his brother Abou "Bu" Thiam as his double when he couldn’t make it to a show.Joe Price
Music
Akon Stands by His Comments About Wealth and Struggles: ‘I Was Actually Happier When I Was Poor’
Less than a month after saying rich people have more problems than those in poverty, Akon has doubled down on his comments, saying he's "lived both sides."Brad Callas
The Grammy-nominated artist made the comments while speaking on the recent death of Michael K. Williams, who died this week from a suspected drug overdose.Joshua Espinoza
He's signed superstars like Wu-Tang and Akon, revolutionized rap promotion, built an empire, and is now searching for the future of music in a digital age.Insanul Ahmed