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Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin15 days ago
Micheal Ward
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Granted Bail in Rape and Sexual Assault Case

The British actor was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

The BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in January 2023.

Joe Price365 days ago
Music

‘Top Boy’ Star Kadeem Ramsay Returns As ​​Rapper KVDZ For New Single “8th Floor”

The first solo release from the actor/musician following “Caution” with Smila in 2022.

James Keith898 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Top Boy’ Creator Ronan Bennett Hints At Netflix Spinoff Of UK Crime Drama

And Jasmine Jobson’s Jaq Lawrence will be the focus...

James Keith906 days ago
Pop Culture

The Final Season Of ‘Top Boy’ Has Hit Netflix

The end is here.

James Keith1053 days ago
Hope Ikpoku Jnr (credit: Jack Jobling)
Music

‘Top Boy’ Star Hope Ikpoku Jnr Shares Sombre Drill Cut “Leaving A Dent”

Both the Netflix iteration and the Channel 4 original versions of Top Boy have always been inextricably linked with our homegrown music scene.

James Keith1509 days ago
Bandanna
Music

Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Actor Bandanna Talks Us Through His Come-Up In New Short Film

Even with all the fan campaigns and years of online hype, when Top Boy made its long-awaited return in 2019, its enormous success was still a pleasant surprise.

James Keith1528 days ago
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Ra'Nell, Gem 'Top Boy' via Channel 4
Pop Culture

What Happened To The ‘Top Boy’ Character Ra’Nell?

As always, the new season ended on a massive, jaw-dropping cliffhanger, but there was another major talking point: what happened to Ra'Nell?

James Keith1584 days ago
Exclusive The Stars Of Top Boy Discuss The Evolution Of The Famed UK Drama
Pop Culture

Exclusive: The Stars Of ‘Top Boy’ Discuss The Show’s Evolution In Season 2

The new season of 'Top Boy' is arguably its best yet, thanks to Ashley Walters, Saffron Hocking, Kadeem Ramsay, Adwoa Aboah, and Araloyin Oshunremi.

James Keith1586 days ago
style drake top boy nocta style drake top boy nocta
Style

Drake’s NOCTA Celebrates ‘Top Boy’ With New ‘Alien Gortex’ Jacket

The resulting garment is a colour-blocked blue and black jacket, a piece that takes inspiration from the sportswear-street active wardrobe in season two.

Sanj Patel1587 days ago
hoodrich top boy colloboartion lead
Style

Hoodrich Celebrate 'Top Boy' Season 2 with Latest Product Drop

Birmingham-based streetwear imprint Hoodrich has teamed up with crime drama series 'Top Boy' to celebrate the release of its new season landing today.

Sanj Patel1590 days ago

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