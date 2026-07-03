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Gillie Da Kid and Wallo backstage during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash.
Sports

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo Prevented NBA Player’s Crash Out After Finding Video of Girlfriend Cheating

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo detailed on 'Talk With Flee' how they advised an NBA player after he found a video of his girlfriend cheating on her phone.

Jose Martinez63 days ago
Floyd Mayweather in a cap and tracksuit speaking into a microphone; Johnny Manziel in a black suit smiling at an event.
Music

Cam’ron Warns Johnny Manziel for Entering Gillie da Kid and Cam Newton Beef: ‘Mind Your Business’

Cam’ron warns Johnny Manziel that Gillie Da Kid will knock him out if they were to ever fight.

Mark Elibert334 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Gillie Da Kid Onstage during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Music

Gillie da Kid Responds to 'Ignorant' Conspiracy Theory About Son's Shooting Death

The rapper and podcaster said people speculating about his son's death were "putting negative energy" on themselves.

Jaelani Turner-Williams342 days ago
Gillie Da Kid and Johnny Manziel
Pop Culture

Gillie Da Kid Hits Back at Johnny Manziel Over Slap Threat: 'You Was In the League for Two Weeks'

Gillie estimates that Manziel will need about two weeks in the hospital if things get physical.

Trey Alston347 days ago
Cam Newton, Johnny Manziel, Gillie Da Kid
Sports

Johnny Manziel Wants to 'Slap the F**k Out' of Gillie Da Kid for Cam Newton Joke

Manziel went on a brief X rant about the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' host.

Trey Alston348 days ago
Gillie da Kid and Cam Newton
Sports

Gillie Da Kid Blasts Cam Newton Over Jalen Hurts Take: 'You Corny-Ass N***a'

Gillie reacted to Newton leaving Hurts off his Top 10 QB list.

tara mahadevan356 days ago
Snoop Dogg in sunglasses with braids, Meek Mill in a brown jacket, and Gillie Da Kid in a black hoodie and cap.
Music

Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, and Gillie Da Kid Pay Tribute to Slain Philly Rapper LGP QUA

LGP QUA was shot and killed in a robbery in Philadelphia on Mother's Day.

Mark Elibert429 days ago
Dillon Brooks and Jaylen Brown stand next to each other.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says Dillon Brooks Is the ‘Only Person’ Doing ‘Weird Stuff’ and Talking Trash

According to Brown, the self-proclaimed "Dillon the Villain" is living up to his nickname.

Jose Martinez465 days ago
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Wallo267 speaks onstage during Global Citizen Week: At What Cost? at The Apollo Theater.
Music

Viral Video Shows Wallo Talking Down a Bridge Jumper

His 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast co-host Gillie also shared the video on Instagram.

Joe Price465 days ago
Gillie Da Kid wearing a black hoodie and cap stands against a dark background.
Music

Gillie Da Kid Says 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Killed in Shooting Was Responsible for Son’s Death

Gillie's son YNG Cheese was fatally shot in 2023. He was 25.

Jose Martinez519 days ago
Wallo and Kodak Black in an episode of 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.'
Music

Wallo and Gillie Offer Kodak Black Some Advice: 'A Lot of People Need You'

The 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' hosts sit down with Kodak Black for a wide-ranging interview.

Joe Price608 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Says Lawsuits Are ‘Recreational,’ Claims He's Paid $24 Million in Legal Fees Throughout His Career

The media mogul recently told 'Us Weekly' that he'd prefer to be called 'very rich' instead of a billionaire.

tara mahadevan682 days ago
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Tyrese at Invest Fest
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says His Mom Made Him Fake a Mental Disability to Collect Government Assistance: ’My First Acting Gig’

Tyrese's mother concocted the scheme, which included his brother.

tara mahadevan689 days ago
Jay-Z in a dark sweater and chain necklace, and Ghostface Killah in a fur coat and beanie, posing together with Jay-Z's arm around Ghostface Killah's shoulder
Music

Ghostface Killah On Jay-Z Reminding Wu-Tang Clan That They Owed Him $500

Ghostface said this was back when Hov was “getting his feet wet."

tara mahadevan751 days ago

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