Music

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai on Finding a 'Healthy Balance' With Body Image

Sy'rai opens up about her struggles with weight and learning to herself on Reginae Carter's 'Heir Time' podcast.

Sy'Rai Smith attends "The Spell Off LIVE!" Season 1 finale.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for EightState Studios

Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith recently opened up about learning to love herself and her body.

During her appearance on the Heir Time podcast with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, Sy’rai spoke candidly about struggling her fluctuations with weight and how each situation brought about a different challenge.

Smith said she sought out her mother’s help when she “genuinely felt uncomfortable with my weight.” Sy’rai said Brandy advised her to make different choices, instead of limiting her options.

Sy’rai recalled feeling confident in herself at a time when she was “really, really overweight.” Conversely, after a health scare forced her to lose weight, she reached a point where she saw her habits “getting excessive.”

“Now getting out of that, I started to learn that there’s really a healthy balance,” she said.

“I’m starting to realize that I’m going to start treating myself way better because the way that I look has nothing to do with anybody else’s perception and mine either,” Smith said. “It’s really about how I feel.”

Skip ahead to the 41-minute mark.

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