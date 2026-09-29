Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai on Finding a 'Healthy Balance' With Body Image

Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith recently opened up about learning to love herself and her body.

During her appearance on the Heir Time podcast with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, Sy’rai spoke candidly about struggling her fluctuations with weight and how each situation brought about a different challenge.

Smith said she sought out her mother’s help when she “genuinely felt uncomfortable with my weight.” Sy’rai said Brandy advised her to make different choices, instead of limiting her options.

Sy’rai recalled feeling confident in herself at a time when she was “really, really overweight.” Conversely, after a health scare forced her to lose weight, she reached a point where she saw her habits “getting excessive.”

“Now getting out of that, I started to learn that there’s really a healthy balance,” she said.