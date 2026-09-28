Tomi Adeyemi Says She Won't Be Watching 'Children of Blood and Bone' Movie That's Based on Her Book

Children of Blood and Bone author Tomi Adeyemi still refuses to watch the upcoming film adaptation of her debut book.

After months of expressing her grievances about the film’s process on social media, Adeyemi recently spoke to The Guardian, where she further shared complaints about the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed movie. Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to release theatrically on January 15, 2027.

“I won’t go into the specifics,” the author said. “[But] the whole journey of the trilogy and the adaptation felt biblical … It took all of me.”

When asked about casting, Adeyemi pointed to Prince-Bythewood, saying that the “director makes every decision.” Elsewhere, the author showed disinterest in adapting another one of her books for the screen, and said that she doesn’t plan to watch Children of Blood and Bone.

In late July, Adeyemi posted a TikTok where she alleged to being “antagonized behind the scenes" and called the movie "the worst thing I've ever had to live through.”