Sy’rai Says Brandy Taught Her to ‘Know Your Worth’ as She Steps Out With ‘Cold War’

Brandy’s biggest music-business advice to her daughter: trust her gut, believe in herself, and know her worth.

The 24-year-old says she understands the comparisons to Brandy but wants listeners to recognize that she has “my own life and my own journey.”

Sy’rai is releasing her debut EP, Cold War, which she describes as a deeply personal look at her own identity, relationships, and experiences.

Sy’rai Smith is ready to introduce herself on her own terms. The 24-year-old daughter of R&B star Brandy is preparing to release her debut EP, Cold War, and says the project reflects a life and identity that extend well beyond the comparisons that have followed her since childhood. Speaking with FOX 5 New York ahead of the release, Sy’rai said the project has been years in the making. “I’m literally so excited. It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I can’t wait for the world to listen to my voice and my songs and my story.” For Sy’rai, that story includes growing up in public as Brandy’s daughter while trying to establish herself as an adult artist with her own experiences.

Those comparisons are something she fully expects. Brandy remains one of R&B’s most recognizable vocalists, but Sy’rai said Cold War is meant to make the distinction between inspiration and imitation clear. “This project is kind of speaking my own identity and what I’ve gone through,” she explained. “Having her as one of my biggest inspirations, yes. But I still have my own life and my own journey.” The title Cold War also reflects the emotional territory Sy’rai plans to explore. She described the EP as being about fighting through outside opinions, unhealthy relationships and other forms of toxicity before getting to a place where she could feel free. “It was hard to get where I am, but I did it, and I beat it,” she said, later calling the project “one big journal.” That openness may also challenge some listeners who still remember her as a child. “I’m 24. I’m not 12,” she said, adding that her music deals with adult experiences and language. Brandy’s role in Sy’rai’s career, however, goes far beyond being a famous reference point. Asked what her mother has taught her about navigating the music business, Sy’rai summed up the advice simply: “Be strong and trust your gut.”