Sidney Starr Denied Bond as 13-Year-Old’s Mom Details Trauma

Starr faces aggravated child molestation, sodomy and sexual battery charges involving a child under 16; she has not been convicted, and the allegations remain unproven.

The 13-year-old boy’s mother told the court that he requires “intensive therapy” after Starr allegedly had sexual contact with him in a Hapeville hotel room.

A Fulton County judge denied Sidney Starr bond, citing her limited Atlanta ties and the potential intimidation risk posed by her large television and social media platform.

Sidney Starr will remain behind bars after the mother of a 13-year-old boy described the severe emotional toll the reality star’s alleged actions have taken on her son. A Fulton County judge denied Starr bond on Tuesday, August 25, siding with prosecutors who argued that her limited connections to the Atlanta area and sizable public platform made releasing her a risk while the felony case proceeds. According to WSB-TV, the mother addressed the court through a written statement, revealing that her son has needed significant mental health treatment since the alleged encounter. “He is required to attend intensive therapy to begin the healing process for what was done to him,” she said. Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, listened from the courtroom in a jail jumpsuit as prosecutors presented new details about the case.

According to prosecutors, the boy encountered Starr at the Embassy Suites on International Boulevard in Hapeville earlier this month. He allegedly entered an elevator with her before accompanying her to a hotel room. “The allegation is that they engaged in sexual contact,” a Fulton County prosecutor told the court. Authorities said the child later left the room, and officers arrested Starr at the hotel. Prosecutors also pointed to Starr’s visibility on television and social media while opposing her release. The 37-year-old has more than 487,000 Instagram followers and is known for appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies ATL, Baddies and Wild ’N Out. “We do believe that the defendant is at risk of intimidation, as they are a large social media and television presence,” the prosecutor argued during the hearing.

Starr has also appeared in the scripted television series Star and Empire. Starr was initially taken into custody August 2 after Hapeville police responded to the hotel. She now faces charges of aggravated child molestation, sodomy and sexual battery against a child under 16. The police department previously declined to disclose details, saying, “Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency.” The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Although Starr is from Chicago and reportedly has only one previous traffic citation, the judge found that she lacked sufficient ties to the Atlanta area and ordered her held without bond.