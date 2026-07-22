Kaylee Hottle’s Mom Pays Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lost in Fatal Crash

Kaylee Hottle, a rising Hollywood star best known for her role in two Godzilla films, was just 18 years old when she died as the result of a fatal car crash on Tuesday, July 21. Now her mother, Ketsi Hottle, is paying an emotional tribute to her in a very special way.

Ketsi turned to Instagram to share a nearly four-minute video in which she expressed the grief she feels from the loss of her daughter using American Sign Language. Kaylee was born deaf, and ASL was her native language.

“Privilege to be your mom, Kaylee Hottle,” she captioned the tearful and heartbreaking video.

Actress Deanne Bray Kotsur, who was also born deaf and uses ASL, shared her condolences to the Hottle family in the comments.