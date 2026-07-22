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Kaylee Hottle’s Mom Pays Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lost in Fatal Crash

In a nearly four-minute video, Ketsi Hottle reflects on the privilege of being Kaylee’s mother and the presence she still feels.

A woman with long dark hair wearing a sequined dress poses against a pink and purple backdrop.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, a rising Hollywood star best known for her role in two Godzilla films, was just 18 years old when she died as the result of a fatal car crash on Tuesday, July 21. Now her mother, Ketsi Hottle, is paying an emotional tribute to her in a very special way.

Ketsi turned to Instagram to share a nearly four-minute video in which she expressed the grief she feels from the loss of her daughter using American Sign Language. Kaylee was born deaf, and ASL was her native language.

“Privilege to be your mom, Kaylee Hottle,” she captioned the tearful and heartbreaking video.

Actress Deanne Bray Kotsur, who was also born deaf and uses ASL, shared her condolences to the Hottle family in the comments.

“As you said in the video, “I hope you feel honored to have known her.” It was an honor to have experienced the short time of working with her and I immediately appreciated her heart and the ability to become the character she played. My husband and I teared up watching both of Kaylee’s father and your videos. Kaylee touched lives of many. Our condolences to your family,” she wrote.

The fatal crash took place at around 3 am in Maryland. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed that excessive speed could have been a factor.

Kaylee was not driving at the time of the crash, but was the passenger of a 1995 Honda Accord that somehow left the road and wound up in a ditch. There were no other vehicles involved.

Kaylee began acting when she was 9 years old and expressed her passion for representation within the deaf community in Hollywood.

"It's important having deaf actors play deaf characters," she said. "Deaf people are aware of their own language, and they're more familiar with the culture."

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