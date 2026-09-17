Offset Sets Up Faux Relationship Advice Hotline NEED FM to Promote New Single

The hotline actually promotes Offset's new single "Something I Need,” which drops Friday, Sept. 18.

Offset launched a faux late-night advice hotline called "NEED FM" on Tuesday, Sept. 15, giving out the number (470) 742-6949, ostensibly for fans to call with relationship problems.

Offset will be taking your calls — sort of. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Sep. 15), the rapper announced the launch of NEED FM, which appeared to be a late-night advice hotline for anyone in need of answers. The post is accompanied by a phone number, 470-742-6949. However, a call will not lead to a chance to have a conversation with Offset about your love life. Instead, it will trigger a text message with a pre-save link for his upcoming single “Something I Need.”

While a new single from Offset is on the horizon, Quavo recently confirmed the two will reunite for a final Migos album and tour. "We coming back," Quavo told DJ Greg Street on the Atlanta radio station V-103. "We're going to do it one more time."