Music

Offset Sets Up Faux Relationship Advice Hotline NEED FM to Promote New Single

The rapper is set to drop "Something I Need" on Friday.

Offset backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Offset launched a faux late-night advice hotline called "NEED FM" on Tuesday, Sept. 15, giving out the number (470) 742-6949, ostensibly for fans to call with relationship problems.
  • The hotline actually promotes Offset's new single "Something I Need,” which drops Friday, Sept. 18.

Offset will be taking your calls — sort of.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Sep. 15), the rapper announced the launch of NEED FM, which appeared to be a late-night advice hotline for anyone in need of answers.

The post is accompanied by a phone number, 470-742-6949. However, a call will not lead to a chance to have a conversation with Offset about your love life. Instead, it will trigger a text message with a pre-save link for his upcoming single “Something I Need.”

While a new single from Offset is on the horizon, Quavo recently confirmed the two will reunite for a final Migos album and tour.

"We coming back," Quavo told DJ Greg Street on the Atlanta radio station V-103. "We're going to do it one more time."

It’s uncertain if this new Migos album will feature posthumous contributions from Takeoff, who fatally shot in Houston four years ago.

The announcement of a new Migos album comes months after Quavo posted a photo of himself and Takeoff and hinted at a reunion, writing, “AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

Offset followed up with a photo of the trio around the time of 2021’s Culture III, with the caption, “On dat!!!!”

Following the release of Culture III, tensions between Offset and Quavo caused them to part ways. The two set their differences aside and took the stage together for a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.

Offset indicated on 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony that he and Quavo were in a better place and were speaking somewhat regularly.

Related Stories

Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event.
Music

Offset Receives Community Service Over Assault of L.A. Dispensary Guard

The rapper has also been ordered to perform community service, pay restitution, and complete an anger management program.

Jose Martinez59 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Claressa Shields attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Claressa Shields Calls Out Interviewer Who Asked Boxer About Being Unfaithful to Husband

Streetz 94.5 FM personality Mz Shyneka questioned Shields on being in a "relationship with somebody's husband."

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
N3on with glasses and blonde hair sits in a chair, wearing a black hoodie, against a dimly lit background.
Pop Culture

N3on Launches 24/7 AI-Generated Stream of Himself

The streamer announced plans to run an AI-powered version of himself around the clock whenever he is offline.

Alex Ocho10 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
4
StyleBest Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App