Offset Sets Up Faux Relationship Advice Hotline NEED FM to Promote New Single

Key Takeaways
- Offset launched a faux late-night advice hotline called "NEED FM" on Tuesday, Sept. 15, giving out the number (470) 742-6949, ostensibly for fans to call with relationship problems.
- The hotline actually promotes Offset's new single "Something I Need,” which drops Friday, Sept. 18.
Offset will be taking your calls — sort of.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Sep. 15), the rapper announced the launch of NEED FM, which appeared to be a late-night advice hotline for anyone in need of answers.
The post is accompanied by a phone number, 470-742-6949. However, a call will not lead to a chance to have a conversation with Offset about your love life. Instead, it will trigger a text message with a pre-save link for his upcoming single “Something I Need.”
While a new single from Offset is on the horizon, Quavo recently confirmed the two will reunite for a final Migos album and tour.
"We coming back," Quavo told DJ Greg Street on the Atlanta radio station V-103. "We're going to do it one more time."
It’s uncertain if this new Migos album will feature posthumous contributions from Takeoff, who fatally shot in Houston four years ago.
The announcement of a new Migos album comes months after Quavo posted a photo of himself and Takeoff and hinted at a reunion, writing, “AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”
Offset followed up with a photo of the trio around the time of 2021’s Culture III, with the caption, “On dat!!!!”
Following the release of Culture III, tensions between Offset and Quavo caused them to part ways. The two set their differences aside and took the stage together for a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.
Offset indicated on 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony that he and Quavo were in a better place and were speaking somewhat regularly.