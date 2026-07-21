Offset Receives Community Service Over Assault of L.A. Dispensary Guard

Offset will not serve time behind bars for the alleged assault of a security guard at a Los Angeles weed dispensary last year.

According to court records obtained by Complex, Offset has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service by a Los Angeles judge. The rapper must also complete an anger management program, pay an undisclosed amount in restitution, stay away from the MedMen LAX dispensary where the incident occurred, and avoid legal issues for the next year.

The sentence comes as a result of a diversion program, meaning that the criminal charge against the rapper for the incident will be dismissed if he completes the conditions. The rapper had requested this outcome, and it was subsequently approved by the judge.

While the criminal side of the assault case may be done, Offset still faces a civil suit over the incident. He was sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress last October by the alleged victim, Jim Leobardo Sanchez.

Sanchez alleges he asked Offset to show identification upon entering the dispensary, which is when the rapper “became hostile, verbally confrontational, and physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face.” Sanchez claimed he has dealt with severe neck pain and headaches due to the actions of Offset and members of his entourage who allegedly “grabbed, pushed, and further assaulted and battered” him.