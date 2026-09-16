Music

Coi Leray Says She's Now 'Cool' With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'

The 'Trendsetter' artist says the relationship with her father has strengthened after she welcomed her daughter, Miyoco.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Benzino visits The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons & BT at iHeartRadio Studios on January 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Coi Leray attends day twelve of the 2026 US Open, a Grand Slam tennis tournament held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2026 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City, NY.
Prince Williams/WireImage/Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Coi Leray says her father Benzino now FaceTimes her almost every other day to speak with her daughter, who calls him "pop pop."
  • Leray told BET's "The Jason Lee Show" that she and Benzino have reconciled after years of public conflict, saying "we forgive, we just don't forget."
  • The pair agreed to stop discussing their relationship publicly, with Benzino telling her "I'm sorry, you're right, I'm sorry" when she raised the issue.
  • Leray described Benzino as a man in his 60s who built himself up from the trenches before losing his cars, clothes and glory, and her new single "Nothing Into Something" drops Friday, September 18.

Becoming a first-time mother helped Coi Leray reconcile with her father, rapper Benzino.

The Trendsetter rapper, who shares a 1-year-old daughter with Trippie Redd, discussed making amends with her father on the Wednesday (September 16) episode of The Jason Lee Show.

"Me and my dad are really cool now. Like I love him so much," Leray said around the ten-minute mark of the video below. "We have been speaking all the time. He Facetimes me to speak to my daughter if not every other day."

The rapper said Benzino has fully embraced his role as a grandfather, with her daughter, Miyoco, calling him "pop pop" or "pop."

"I'm so glad that now even at this age and at this time that we are reconnecting and building because it's the perfect time," she said. "I wouldn't be able to have a lot of conversations that I'm having now with him in the past."

Leray added that as the “breadwinner” of the family, she’s learned how to forgive her father, now being able to understand the perspective he had in his prime.

The improvement in the relationship between Leray and Benzino comes after years of publicized conflict between the two. Leray addressed her father on 2021's "No More Parties" with the line "My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won't let up," while Benzino prematurely announced that Nicki Minaj would be featured on Leray’s “Blick Blick.” By May 2024, Leray wrote on X that she wanted nothing to do with her father and hadn’t spoken to him in over a year.

Late last year, Benzino claimed on The Danza Project that he hadn’t met his granddaughter, which has since changed.

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