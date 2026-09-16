Coi Leray Says She's Now 'Cool' With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'

Becoming a first-time mother helped Coi Leray reconcile with her father, rapper Benzino.

The Trendsetter rapper, who shares a 1-year-old daughter with Trippie Redd, discussed making amends with her father on the Wednesday (September 16) episode of The Jason Lee Show.

"Me and my dad are really cool now. Like I love him so much," Leray said around the ten-minute mark of the video below. "We have been speaking all the time. He Facetimes me to speak to my daughter if not every other day."

The rapper said Benzino has fully embraced his role as a grandfather, with her daughter, Miyoco, calling him "pop pop" or "pop."

"I'm so glad that now even at this age and at this time that we are reconnecting and building because it's the perfect time," she said. "I wouldn't be able to have a lot of conversations that I'm having now with him in the past."