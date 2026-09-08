N3on is responding to the backlash after saying that he has done his “last stream as a human being” and declaring himself the “first Al streamer in the world.” On Monday (Sept. 7), the 22-year-old streamer announced his plans to create an infinite livestream experience for his viewers.

“This is my last stream as a human being. i'll explain when it's over,” he wrote on his X account. “first Al streamer in the world and it's me. this stream will never end. going to bed now. don't make me do anything that can jail me. powered by GPT-6 Astra and @higgsfield .ai live on Kick.” The post was flagged with a Community Note noting that AI streamers have existed long before N3on, such as AI VTuber Neuro-sama, who has been active since December 2022. During a stream on Monday, the actual N3on addressed the growing backlash to his announcement and accusations that he is a “sellout.”