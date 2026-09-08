N3on is responding to the backlash after saying that he has done his “last stream as a human being” and declaring himself the “first Al streamer in the world.”
On Monday (Sept. 7), the 22-year-old streamer announced his plans to create an infinite livestream experience for his viewers.
“This is my last stream as a human being. i'll explain when it's over,” he wrote on his X account. “first Al streamer in the world and it's me. this stream will never end. going to bed now. don't make me do anything that can jail me. powered by GPT-6 Astra and @higgsfield .ai live on Kick.”
The post was flagged with a Community Note noting that AI streamers have existed long before N3on, such as AI VTuber Neuro-sama, who has been active since December 2022.
During a stream on Monday, the actual N3on addressed the growing backlash to his announcement and accusations that he is a “sellout.”
“First off, it's not AI,” N3on claimed. “Second off, I'm trying new things, innovative shit. If there's a cool opportunity to to try to do something, I'm going to do it. Stop hating, [it] really doesn't make sense, bro. It's different. It's cool.”
N3on then said he was “presented” with the opportunity and decided to “try it out.”
“Still streaming every day, still doing whatever I do. I'm still myself, still live every day, but if I can have [the] opportunity to try something different, I'm going to do it because guess what? If I don't do it, someone else is going to do it. Another streamer is going to do it. I want to be the first to do everything, okay? So, we tried it out and I think they're working on fixing a few of the things … If I'm not streaming, you guys have something to watch, whatever.:
“It's innovative, you know?” he continued. “Got to keep innovating. Got to keep leveling up the content, bro, and do different stuff.”