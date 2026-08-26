Music

OTF Jam Testifies That Lil Durk Participated in Murder of Saviay'a Robinson

Durk's murder-for-hire trial continued on Wednesday with testimony from OTF Jam.

Lil Durk with blonde dreadlocks wearing a patterned shirt and layered chains, looking to the side against a dark background.
Raquel Zaldívar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

OTF Jam is testifying during Day 3 of Lil Durk’s ongoing trial.

On Wednesday (August 26), Jam, born Kacey Hester, took the witness stand and admitted that he and others participated in the fatal August 19, 2022 shooting of Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson.

Complex was in the courtroom as Hester specifically named Durk, along with co-defendants Deandre "DeDe" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey.

What happened on Day 2 of Lil Durk’s trial?

During the second day of Durk’s murder-for-hire trial on Tuesday (August 25), the prosecution focused on the November 2020 death of King Von.

Per Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams, FBI agent Jarron Farmby took the stand to analyze text messages exchanged between Durk and his business associate, Jason Smith. The messages were introduced by the government to support its claim that the Chicago rapper was the mastermind behind retaliatory violence.

The presented texts showed Durk explaining that he felt “dead inside” after King Von was killed.

Smith sent a reassuring message back, writing, “You [know] I’m [overprotective] of you at all costs.”

Durk also sent Smith a surveillance video of the altercation between Rondo and Von just hours after the shooting.

When public mockery of King Von grew, Durk texted that he would go “all out” for his late friend, stating, “Him dying turning me [into] a different animal,” before adding, “Just wait on the get back.”

“When I pop on I’m on n***as ass,” he added.

The government also revealed that Smith sent Durk a screenshot about the August 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson, along with a clip of Tyquian Bowman in distress. Durk changed his phone number 48 hours later.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Brian Steel pushed back on the evidence, arguing that the discussed gang ties went “well beyond” what should be discussed.

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs on day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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