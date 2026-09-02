Jodeci's Dalvin DeGrate Asks Fans to Pray for TLC's T-Boz After Sickle Cell Flare-Up

“I just want to ask everybody just take a second and pray for our dear friend T-Boz from TLC,” he said in the video. “She felt a little ill and we know that she have crises sometimes, but I really want everybody to just take a moment and stand in the gap for her. Let her know that she's loved and appreciated.”

In a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 1), DeGrate called Watkins his "dear friend" and issued a direct plea to TLC fans and otherwise.

Jodeci 's Dalvin DeGrate is asking fans around the globe to pray for TLC 's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins following a sickle cell flare-up that sidelined her from the group's recent tour date.

DeGrate added, “All the TLC fans and everybody across the world—even if you're not a fan … I want everybody to just take a second to say a prayer for her that God will heal her body and strengthen her [so] that she can return, and do what she love to do, and be at peace and in good health. “

“I'm asking you everybody under the sound of my voice to ask God to touch her and heal her that she may have a speed of recovery. Thank you and let T-Boz know that we all love you and we all appreciate you and get well fast. We love you, T-Boz. So, get well,” he concluded.

The call to action came five days after Watkins missed TLC's August 27 performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, as part of the group’s It’s Iconic co-headlining tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Chilli carried the set solo that night, telling concertgoers that Watkins was dealing with a sickle cell flare-up.

Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at age 7, according to People. Doctors once told her she would not live past 30; she is now 56.