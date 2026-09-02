Music

Tinashe Picks Drake as the Straight Artist She Wishes Was Gay: ‘Come On!’

The "Nasty" singer made her pick during a recent interview.

Split image. Left: Tinashe in a white lace dress. Right: Drake in a black shirt, both wearing jewelry.
Ian Maule / AFP via Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tinashe has a very specific wish when it comes to Drake.

On a recent episode of the Instagram-based show Gaydar, the “Nasty” singer was asked by guest host Cherry Jaymes, “What straight artist do you wish was gay?”

“Drake,” Tinashe answered. “Come on, Drake!”

Although Drake is straight, he once joked he might be bisexual on the song “Members Only” featuring Partynextdoor from his 2023 album For All the Dogs.

On the track, Drake raps, “Going deeper inside, my feelings can’t subside / These walls are so thin, you gon’ wake up the whole eastside, girl / Feel like I’m bi ‘cuz you’re one of the guys, girl.”

Tinashe’s new album Popstar, featuring the singles “Too Easy,” “Melatonin” and “Crash Out,” is set to be released on Sept. 25.

Shop for Tinashe and Drake’s music and more at Complex.

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