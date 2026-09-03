Music

Yes, Shenseea Raps About 'Nigerian Scammers' on Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remix

The Jamaican artist's verse on the international remix of "Spend Dat" is turning some heads.

Shenseea with shoulder-length hair in a strapless white dress stands confidently in front of a stone wall.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Shenseea’s verse on Yung Miami's new international remix for “Spend Dat” is still turning some heads.

On the remix for the track, which arrived on Aug. 28 and also features Davido and Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican artist delivers the pre-chorus "Where my Nigerian scammers at? / Haitian mandem got that check / Got every currency in cash / Grown men and them YN’s.”

The lyric began circulating widely online immediately following release, drawing mixed responses from listeners.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Shenseea actually had the opportunity to potentially live out her lyrics last December, when she performed at the Detty December Fest in Lagos. Leading up to that trip, she made a good-spirited attempt at saying a few words in Nigerian Pidgin (“When I get there…bring me a rich man,” she joked), drawing what local press described as a “mixed but lively” reaction.

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