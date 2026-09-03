Yes, Shenseea Raps About 'Nigerian Scammers' on Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Remix

Shenseea’s verse on Yung Miami's new international remix for “Spend Dat” is still turning some heads.

On the remix for the track, which arrived on Aug. 28 and also features Davido and Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican artist delivers the pre-chorus "Where my Nigerian scammers at? / Haitian mandem got that check / Got every currency in cash / Grown men and them YN’s.”

The lyric began circulating widely online immediately following release, drawing mixed responses from listeners.

Check out some of the reactions below.