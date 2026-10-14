The LA Chargers are a true fire sale candidate ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline as they sit at 0-5 on the season. No team in NFL history that has started 0-5 has wound up making the playoffs. Rumors of a Justin Herbert trade were mostly shot down by ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week, but the Chargers could very well look to offload other name talent on their squad in exchange for draft capital. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who will be looking for a new contract soon, is one player who could be dealt as we inch closer to the deadline. McConkey is eligible to sign an extension at the end of the season, and he will be looking to fetch a contract similar to the one Colts WR Alec Pierce landed this past offseason (four years, $114 million). Teams looking to acquire McConkey via trade would likely need to give up at least a second round pick. Marvin Harrison Jr, who was in the same 2024 draft as McConkey, was traded this past weekend in exchange for a second round pick. McConkey’s NFL numbers are better than Harrison’s through 30-plus games played. Below, we will look at teams that could be interested in trading for McConkey.

Ladd McConkey to Patriots NFL trade rumors

The Patriots are still without AJ Brown, and they just placed fellow WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve. If New England Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf were to bring McConkey in via trade, the Pats would have one of the more lethal offenses in the NFL - once Brown is healthy. The Patriots’ Achilles heel has long been drafting competent wide receivers. They showed this past summer that they are willing to fork over draft capital and cash in order to address the position as they surrendered a 2028 first round pick in exchange for Brown, and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. Ladd McConkey to Bills NFL trade rumors

Whenever a wide receiver is on the trade block, the Bills are mentioned as a potential destination. Brandon Beane’s philosophy at the wide receiver position seems to be acquiring as many B+ and C+ receivers as possible, as opposed to investing in a true No. 1 for Josh Allen. McConkey would figure as a great, speedy complement to DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman. The Bills could use some extra speed on the offensive side of the ball, and McConkey could bring it as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Ladd McConkey to Vikings NFL trade rumors

The Vikings are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season as they currently own a 5-0 record. It is Minnesota’s defense that deserves the brunt of the credit for that mark, as the Vikings’ offense has been a bit lacking. Minnesota is averaging just 167 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the league. Of note, new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley was part of a Seahawks front office that made a big move at receiver ahead of last year’s trade deadline. Seattle traded a fourth and fifth round pick to New Orleans in exchange for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

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