Fake AI-Altered Photos of Halsey From 2019 Savage x Fenty Show Are Going Viral

Halsey is getting attention on social media over a series of photos from a years-old fashion event, but there's a catch. Some of the images circulating online appear to have been altered using artificial intelligence. The singer's appearance at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show in September 2019 has resurfaced on X, with users sharing photos of Halsey wearing a revealing plum-colored ensemble. While the original images are real, some of the pictures being passed around feature noticeable alterations to her appearance.

The original photos show Halsey posing in a silky purple outfit featuring a plunging neckline, matching shorts and a tied waist. She completed the look with sparkling heels, dangling earrings, layered jewelry and purple-toned makeup. However, the altered versions circulating online appear to exaggerate certain aspects of her body, particularly her chest and proportions, while maintaining the same outfit, hairstyle and backdrop.

The changes are especially noticeable when the edited images are compared side by side with photographs taken at the original event.

Despite the alterations, the photos have generated renewed attention from fans, with some praising the singer's appearance without necessarily acknowledging that the images have been manipulated. “Halsey really won our hearts with this one. What a shot,” one user wrote in a post that sparked a wave of reactions to the altered images.

The original event took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, where Halsey also performed as part of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty presentation.

It's unclear who originally created the altered images or why they've started circulating years after the Savage x Fenty event. Halsey has not publicly addressed the photos.