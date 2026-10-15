Drakeo the Ruler’s Estate Reaches Settlement With Live Nation in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The estate of Drakeo the Ruler has settled its lawsuit against Live Nation in connection to the 2021 fatal stabbing of the rapper at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles.

The legal notice, obtained by Complex, does not disclose details of the settlement reached between the rapper’s estate and Live Nation, C3 Presents, Bobby Dee Presents, Hollywood Elite Security, and more. The document defines the settlement as “conditional,” with the expectation that specified terms will be met within 45 days of when the agreement is signed.

The settlement brings an end to a lengthy legal ordeal that started when Drakeo the Ruler’s family filed a $20 million lawsuit in Jan. 2022 against the promoters involved in the festival concert, which were Live Nation, C3 Presents, and Bobby Dee Presents. Days later, Tianna Purtue, mother of Drakeo’s then five-year-old son Caiden Caldwell, filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit on his behalf.

The latter suit accused Live Nation of being “completely knowledgeable of the potential dangers posed to both their guests and the performers they hired based on numerous past incidents of violence and death at their hip hop events.”

When Drakeo’s brother Ralfy the Plug filed a lawsuit of his own in Feb. 2022, the incident was described as a “violent mob attack” which lasted “up to 15 minutes” and at one point, involved anywhere between 50 and 100 people. “While (the plaintiffs) defended themselves bravely, the attack continued relentlessly until one of the assailants struck Drakeo in the neck with what turned out to be a fatal knife wound,” the suit reads.