Music

Offset Misses Deadline in Casino Debt Lawsuit, May Be Hit With Default Judgment

The rapper was sued by the casino this past March over an alleged $100K credit line.

Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Offset could be nearing a default judgment in a six-figure lawsuit filed by the MotorCity Casino Hotel over an alleged unresolved debt.

According to a filing reviewed by Complex, a Michigan judge has ordered the Detroit resort and casino to file a motion for default judgment after Offset failed to file an answer to their suit by the deadline. The order indicates the motion will be heard no later than Oct. 23.

The complaint alleges Offset opened a $100,000 credit line in March 2024 before ghosting the MotorCity Casino Hotel, and never paying back what he owed. The casino says that it was unsuccessful in its efforts to contact the rapper and withdraw the money directly from his account because of insufficient funds.

After news of the lawsuit surfaced in April, a spokesperson for Offset said they are “working towards a resolution.”

The financial issues continue to mount for Offset, who was ordered to pay just over $2.3 million in tax liens last year. The requirement stems from IRS filings over more than $2 million in unpaid taxes in 2023 and 2022, and just under $300,000 in unpaid state taxes in Georgia, dating back five years.

Lil Tjay and former NFL player Dez Bryant have also claimed Offset owes them money, totaling $18,000.

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