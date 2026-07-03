Drakeo The Ruler

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(L-R) YG and Drakeo the Ruler.
Music

YG Appears to Deny Involvement in Drakeo the Ruler's Murder on New Track, "We Know the Truth"

The Compton rapper has made it clear he doesn't want to be associated with the 2021 fatal stabbing.

Joe Price29 days ago
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler performing shirtless, and rapper Kendrick Lamar speaking at an event with a white cloth on his head.
Music

Drakeo the Ruler’s Dad Claims Kendrick Lamar Used Son’s Style Without Credit Because of ‘Politics’

Drakeo's dad said at some point, Kendrick has to "keep it real."

Mark Elibert326 days ago
The Cover art for 03 Greedo's latest project 'Free 03'
Music

03 Greedo Drops New Project 'Free 03' Ahead of Release From Prison

03 Greedo is finally coming home, and he’s got a new project featuring the late Drakeo the Ruler to celebrate his impending release from prison.

Joe Price1286 days ago
Bino Rideaux cover art is pictured
Music

Bino Rideaux Shares Video for "Tied to Me," Off New Project ‘Sorry 4 Tha Wait II’

To celebrate the project's streaming release, Bino also shared a new video for the 'Sorry 4 Tha Wait II' track "If U Ever," directed by Storm DeBarge.

Trace William Cowen1479 days ago
Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT
Music

Roddy Ricch Pays Homage to Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and More at Something in the Water Festival

On the day of his Something in the Water festival performance, Roddy Ricch also revealed he's got an EP coming imminently titled 'The Big 3.'

Joshua Espinoza1491 days ago
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Drakeo the Ruler performs on a festival stage.
Music

Drakeo the Ruler’s Brother Calls Out Recording Academy for Excluding Late Rapper From Grammys In Memoriam Segment

Drakeo the Ruler's brother, Ralfy the Plug, called out the Recording Academy for leaving the late rapper off their In Memoriam segment during the Grammys.

Jordan Rose1563 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler is pictured at a live show
Music

Drakeo the Ruler’s Brother Files Lawsuit Against Live Nation, Others Over Fatal Stabbing

Devante Caldwell (a.k.a. Ralfy The Plug) and others have filed a lawsuit against those behind last December's Once Upon a Time in LA festival.

Trace William Cowen1605 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler funeral post RIP
Music

Drakeo the Ruler Mourned by Family, Friends, and Fans at Los Angeles Funeral

Drakeo the Ruler, 28, was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival in December. This week, he was laid to rest in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1613 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler performs at Rolling Loud.
Music

$60 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Live Nation Filed on Behalf of Drakeo the Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son

Tianna Purtue, the mother of Drakeo the Ruler’s five-year-old son, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation on the minor’s behalf. 

Jose Martinez1627 days ago
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler performs onstage during Rolling Loud
Music

Drakeo the Ruler’s Family to File $20 Million Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Other Festival Promoters (UPDATE)

The family of late rapper Drakeo the Ruler is filing a lawsuit against the promoters of the Once Upon a Time in LA festival, where he was fatally stabbed.

Joe Price1632 days ago
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Rapper Drakeo the Ruler performs onstage during Rolling Loud.
Music

03 Greedo Shares Drakeo the Ruler Tribute: 'This One Really Crushed Me'

Fellow West Coast rapper 03 Greedo shared a touching tribute to Drakeo the Ruler, who was murdered a month ago while he was at Once Upon a Time in LA.

Jordan Rose1636 days ago
Drakeo performing at Rolling Loud LA
Music

Drakeo the Ruler's Mother Asks Court for Access to His Estate to Help Cover Funeral Costs

Drakeo the Ruler's family can't afford to pay for his funeral expenses, so his mother has petitioned the court for access to his estate to cover costs.

tara mahadevan1653 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler performs onstage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles
Music

Investigation Into Drakeo the Ruler's Murder Hits Snag As Witnesses Remain Silent

The investigation into the murder of Drakeo the Ruler has hit a snag after witnesses refuse to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement officials.

Brad Callas1660 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler performs onstage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles
Music

Drakeo the Ruler's Brother Shares Tribute to Late Rapper: 'Name Gone Forever Live On'

Less than a week after the tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler, the late rapper’s brother, Ralfy The Plug, took to Instagram to share a tribute to the 28-year-old.

Brad Callas1667 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler performs on a festival stage.
Music

Drakeo the Ruler's Mom Plans to File Lawsuit Over His Death: 'Someone Has to Be Held Accountable'

Drakeo the Ruler's mom told 'Rolling Stone' that she plans on filing a lawsuit following the death of her son. The rapper was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Jose Martinez1671 days ago
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Drakeo The Ruler
Music

Drakeo The Ruler Fatally Stabbed at Los Angeles Concert

Drakeo The Ruler has died following a backstage stabbing the Snoop Dogg-headlined Once Upon a Time festival concert in Los Angeles, TMZ reports

Brad Callas1672 days ago

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