D4vd Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit From Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family as Criminal Trial Looms

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who would have turned 16 this week, has named D4vd in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Withered artist was ordered to stand trial in Celeste’s murder back in July, with prosecutors accusing him of “brutally killing [the 14-year-old] because he feared their illicit sexual relationship would ruin his aspiring career.” In addition to the murder, D4vd, born David Burke, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Separately, per this report from Los Angeles Times, Celeste’s parents, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas, have now hit D4vd with a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit finds the family seeking damages from the singer, who has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case. Also named are managers, his mother, and others close to him.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Celeste’s family for comment on the lawsuit. This story may be updated.