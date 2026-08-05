Drake Gives Away $500,000, Brand New G-Wagon At 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' Event

Just months after releasing an album trilogy, Drake got into his bag for ten Toronto women for his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event. The five-time Grammy winner hosted the third annual "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" event at Casa Loma in Toronto on Wednesday (August 4), surprising 10 attendees with $50,000, for a total payout of $500,000 in cash and luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. "These are all incredible women, incredible creators, business owners, people who I deeply respect and I'm grateful for," Drake told attendees, as seen in the clip below. All women in attendance were welcomed into the venue with a gift of $1,000 in cash, according to Billboard.

Drake also gifted Toronto sports broadcaster Kayla Grey with a brand new G-Wagon, a moment she documented on Instagram.

The origins of Strong Women, Stronger Drinks goes back to an event that the Iceman rapper attended around 2008, called What Women Want.