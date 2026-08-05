Drake Gives Away $500,000, Brand New G-Wagon At 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' Event

Just months after releasing an album trilogy, Drake got into his bag for ten Toronto women for his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event.
The five-time Grammy winner hosted the third annual "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" event at Casa Loma in Toronto on Wednesday (August 4), surprising 10 attendees with $50,000, for a total payout of $500,000 in cash and luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.
"These are all incredible women, incredible creators, business owners, people who I deeply respect and I'm grateful for," Drake told attendees, as seen in the clip below. All women in attendance were welcomed into the venue with a gift of $1,000 in cash, according to Billboard.
Drake also gifted Toronto sports broadcaster Kayla Grey with a brand new G-Wagon, a moment she documented on Instagram.
The origins of Strong Women, Stronger Drinks goes back to an event that the Iceman rapper attended around 2008, called What Women Want.
“It was essentially women gathering to network, to socialize and to be a man at the event, you had to work,” Drizzy explained. “I always loved that aspect of it. We would show up and work the event because that’s what the event was about.”
Drake went on to share his intention for the women invited to be recognized as businesswomen who are doing “incredible things in your respective fields.”
“Whether you’re grinding or ascending to the moon, or somewhere in between. We hope that you can be social, talk to each other, learn from each other, and we have an incredible evening for you,” he said.
For years, the “Shabang” artist has provided financial gifts for fans, and throughout his last two tours, he donated hundreds of thousands to those struggling with their health and someone who sold their furniture to attend a show.